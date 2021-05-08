Neymar Contract: How Much Money Will The Brazilian Earn With New PSG Deal?

Brazilian international Neymar has signed a mammoth new deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The former Barcelona star has been constantly linked with a move away since his world-record move to Paris, but all those rumours have come to an end with 29-year-old committing to fresh terms with PSG. The Neymar contract extension should come as a welcome relief for the Parisians, who saw their Champions League dream crushed by Manchester City earlier this week. Here's a look at the Neymar salary after the new Neymar PSG deal.

As per reports from French outlet L'Equipe, Neymar is all set to commit to a bumper deal from Paris Saint-Germain. And that has proven to be true on Saturday. As per transfer news aggregator Fabrizio Romano, the Neymar salary will be a whopping €30 million annually, which retains his spot as one of the highest-paid players in the world.

The Neymar contract extension comes after PSG's disappointing Champions League exit, and should the Parisians win the trophy during his time in France, the Brazilian will receive a substantial bonus for the same. The 29-year-old signed a four-year deal running until the 2025-26 season, effectively ending all rumours of a Neymar Barcelona transfer.

The Blaugrana had reportedly inquired about the Brazilian some days earlier, but the contract extension rebukes those claims. Barcelona even sent representatives to Paris last summer in an attempt to force an impossible more, but their finances meant it was never likely to happen, which can put the Neymar Barcelona transfer rumours effectively to an end.

PSG were heading into a tumultuous summer with both their star signings Kylian Mbappe and Neymar entering the final years of their contract. With the latter now tied down, the Ligue 1 giants will look to Mbappe to penning his long-term future with the club. PSG have dominated domestically since the duo joined the club in 2017, and the PSG made their first-ever Champions League final appearance last season, eventually falling short against Bayern Munich.

Neymar had previously hinted that he was happy at PSG. The Ligue 1 giants have been persistent with him, as the Brazilian has gone through a series of injuries and off-field issues since moving to Paris and the contract extension is a show of faith, in the 29-year-old's ability to champion them to their European dream. Neymar had made a total of 112 appearances for PSG since joining them in 2017, scoring 85 goals, while assisting another 51 to his teammates.

