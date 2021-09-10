Neymar Displays Spectacular Array Of Skills As Brazil Beat Peru 2-0 In World Cup Qualifier

Neymar was at his brilliant skilful best as Brazil beat Peru 2-0 in their World Cup Qualifier match on Friday. Goals from Everton Ribeiro and Neymar helped the Selecao to stay top of the South American qualifiers table. However, Neymar's performance stood out as he dribbled past defenders, nutmegging them, twisting and turning around till they fell. Take a look at a glimpse of his mesmerising performance from the night.

Neymar dubs criticism amid playing well as 'normal'

Brazilian football forward elaborated his feelings on the constant criticisms against him, despite being on the verge of becoming the nation's all-time top scorer after the match. Neymar scored the second goal for Brazil in the 40th minute of the match, taking his tally of goals scored for Brazil to 69. Neymar faced criticism for looking overweight during Brazil’s recent World Cup Qualifying matches.

However, despite his amazing record while playing for Brazil, Neymar feels that the fans don't respect him. While talking to TV Globo, he expressed his cluelessness about what more he needs to do in order to earn their respect. Neymar said, “I don’t know anymore what I have to do for people to respect me. This is normal, it’s been a long time. Reporters, commentators, others too. Sometimes I don’t even like to talk in interviews anymore, but during an important moment, I come to show up. I leave it to the guys to think a little bit.”

Neymar laughs off weight concerns

He also elucidated the reason he was looking overweight in the previous matches, as claims were made earlier that Neymar was out of shape after their 1-0 triumph over Chile in the past week. While citing the reason for an oversized kit, Neymar posted on Instagram, “The shirt was size(large), I am at the right weight. Next game I will order an M[sic].” Neymar won’t be making his appearance in Brazil’s next clash against Venezuela on October 7, after being handed a red card during the match against Peru. However, he will make a return to the team for their match against Colombia on October 17.

(Image: AP)