Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. elaborated his feelings on the constant criticisms against him, despite being on the verge of becoming the nation's all-time top scorer. Neymar became the country’s second-highest goalscorer by scoring a goal during Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Peru on Friday. Neymar scored the second goal for Brazil in the 40th minute of the match, which took his tally of goals scored for Brazil to 69. Neymar faced criticism for looking overweight during Brazil’s recent World Cup Qualifying matches.

However, despite his amazing record while playing for Brazil, Neymar feels that the fans do not respect him. While talking to TV Globo, he expressed his cluelessness about what more he needs to do in order to earn their respect. Neymar said, “I don’t know anymore what I have to do for people to respect me. This is normal, it’s been a long time. Reporters, commentators, others too. Sometimes I don’t even like to talk in interviews anymore, but during an important moment, I come to show up. I leave it to the guys to think a little bit.”

Neymar was criticized by people who called him fat, questioning his work-ethics.

He also elucidated the reason he was looking overweight in the previous matches, as claims were made earlier that Neymar was out of shape after their 1-0 triumph over Chile in the past week. While citing the reason for an oversized kit, Neymar posted on Instagram, “The shirt was size(large), I am at the right weight. Next game I will order an M”. Neymar won’t be making his appearance in Brazil’s next clash against Venezuela on October 7, after being handed a red card during the match against Peru. However, he will make a return to the team for their match against Colombia on October 17.

The 29-year-old Neymar is now right behind legendary footballer Pele, who scored 77 goals while representing Brazil in International football. He is a well-known football star around the globe who has appeared for Santos, Barcelona, and now is a star of the French Outfit Paris Saint Germains in club cricket. PSG recently roped in Neymar’s former teammate at Barcelona and legendary Argentine footballer Lionel-Messi.

(Image: AP)