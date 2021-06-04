Neymar Faces Injury Scare After Fans Ram Into Brazilian Star

Brazilian superstar Neymar suffered from an injury scare after the 29-year old- striker collided with two fans in the team hotel on Thursday. The PSG attacker was seen struggling to walk properly after his collision as the fans slipped and hit him while looking to get a picture and an autograph from the Brazilian.

📽 Neymar foi atropelado na chegada ao hotel após o treino 🥺😅!!!

Tomem cuidado com o pé dele gente... 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/n5NoijW6SX — Memesneymar 🔛 (@memesneymar) June 4, 2021

Neymar fan video sends Brazil supporters into frenzy

Rumours surrounding Neymar injury news started to flood in after the Brazilian superstar crashed into fans ahead of the national team's match against Ecuador. The Brazilian national football team got down from the team bus as fans showered Neymar & co. with adoration upon seeing them get off at the team hotel.

A few fans managed to sneak past security and started running towards Neymar where they accidentally lost their balance and slid into the PSG attacker, taking him down. One of the two fans, who hit Neymar was seen running away quickly after managing to grab onto one of Neymar's shoes. Despite being a completely accidental incident, it may have gone down in poor taste. Brazil's national team head coach Tite has not provided any Neymar injury news but he is expected to assess the PSG icon soon with Neymar reportedly feeling some pain after the collision.

Tite will be hoping that the Paris Saint-Germain forward's injury scare does not dampen the team's preparations for their upcoming Copa America competition and the World Cup Qualifiers. Brazil are set to square off against Ecuador in their upcoming 2022 World Cup South America qualifying clash on Friday. The match will be played at the Estadio Beira-Rio on Friday and will be followed up by a match against Paraguay on June 8.

How to catch Brazil vs Ecuador live stream in India?

The Brazil vs Ecuador live stream will not be available to Indian viewers. Fans in the US can watch Brazil vs Ecuador live stream on FuboTV while Premier Sports 1 will provide the live stream in the UK. Fans can keep themselves updated with the match scores by following the respective teams on social media.

Brazil will head into the game brimming with confidence as Tite's side enter the clash following an amazing run of form. They also have a massive advantage over their opponents as Brazil vs Ecuador h2h record reveals how Brazil have registered over 26 wins in 32 matches against Ecuador across all competitions. The hosts of this game have only lost twice while drawing four games against Ecuador and will be aiming to assert their dominance on Friday.