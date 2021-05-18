Neymar Fires Friendly Warning To NBA's Steph Curry After Scoring Long-range Bucket: WATCH

Known for his ability with the ball at his feet, Neymar also seems to have hit the ball in his hands. The Brazilian superstar was recently spotted scoring a spectacular three-pointer from the middle of the court during a basketball training session with his teammates at PSG. Neymar took to Instagram to upload his stunning effort and then left 'notice' to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who is widely considered as one of the greatest shooters in the NBA. Naturally, the Neymar Instagram post attracted a lot of interest and Steph Curry's response to the Neymar basketball video ahead of the NBA play-in tournament remains to be seen.

Neymar basketball video: PSG star jokingly warns Steph Curry after shooting long-range bucket

The positive atmosphere at the PSG camp is definitely never lacking if Neymar is present. Earlier on Monday, the star winger flaunted his impressive shooting skills during a basketball training session with his PSG teammates. He then took to Instagram to upload the video clip of his stunning three-pointer.

Quite astonishingly, Neymar launched a throw from almost halfway down the court and it landed in the bucket. In his post uploaded on social media, Neymar then jokingly called out Steph Curry, the Warriors icon, who recently clinched the NBA scoring title award for the 2020-21 season. He captioned the post, "Be careful Stephen Curry" with a number of laughing emojis.

Neymar will be on the hunt for his fourth Ligue 1 title with PSG on Sunday, which will not be an easy task. This weekend will see the last matchdays of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season and not only must PSG beat Brest, but that hypothetical victory must be combined with a setback from Lille against Angers. Meanwhile, Steph Curry will be preparing for his showdown with LeBron James' Lakers in the NBA's play-in tournament on Wednesday.

NBA play-in tournament preview and schedule

The NBA’s play-in tournament will kick off on Tuesday and Wednesday, with each conference playing both of its games on their respective days. The final two games of the play-in will take place on Thursday and Friday before the playoffs officially kick off on Saturday.

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets – Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 PM ET (Wednesday, May 19, 4:00 AM IST)

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards – Tuesday, May 18, 9:00 PM ET (Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 AM IST)

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs – Wednesday, May 19, 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, May 20, 5:00 AM IST)

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors – Wednesday, May 19, 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, May 20, 7:30 AM IST)

