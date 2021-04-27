Neymar Fires Stern Warning Towards Man City ahead Of Blockbuster UCL Semi-final Showdown

Three-time Ligue 1 champion Neymar has insisted that he will do 'everything possible' to help PSG qualify for their second successive Champions League final. Neymar and PSG will square off against Man City at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, April 28, for the first leg of their UCL semi-final. The blockbuster game between the two European giants is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM BST (Thursday, April 29 at 12:30 AM IST).

PSG vs Man City: Champions League semi-final game preview

PSG progressed to the semi-finals of the UCL after beating reigning champions Bayern Munich in the quarters on away goals. The Ligue 1 heavyweights reached the finals of the competition last season but lost out against the Germans. PSG are currently 2nd in the league, just a point behind Lille. However, Mauricio Pochettino's side will now focus on their UCL semi-final first leg against Man City.

Man City secured a 4-2 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund in the UCL quarter-finals, ending their recent quarter-final hoodoo. Pep Guardiola's side beat Tottenham at the weekend to clinch the EFL Cup and are almost certain to win the Premier League title as well this season. However, PSG are now standing in their way of completing a sensational treble.

In-shape Neymar ready for Man City

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Neymar claimed that he was in shape and prepared for the challenge against Man City that lies ahead. "I feel good, both mentally and physically. As I said, we're ready for the match that we're going to play, and I'll do everything I can in order to help the club win and reach the final" he explained.

ðŸŽ™ @neymarjr: "We're ready for the match that we're going to play, and I'll do everything I can in order to help the club win and reach the final."#UCL | #PSGMCI https://t.co/8oro6R2t5L — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 27, 2021

Neymar then went on to state that his objective is to win the Champions League with PSG. "When I joined Paris, the objective was always to win the Champions League. We reached the first final in the club's history last season, and we're a team that is still progressing. We have all the ingredients necessary to win the competition, the players, the coaching staff... We're working very hard and the atmosphere is great, everything is done in order to win the trophies that we want to win," the Brazilian said.

Where to watch PSG vs Man City live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2/HD. The PSG vs Man City live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Neymar, Man City Instagram