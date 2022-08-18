Neymar Has More Treacherous Behaviour Than Kylian Mbappe: Former Brazil International

Former Brazilian footballer Walter Casagrande has called Neymar Jr more "treacherous" than Kylian Mbappe amid speculations of a rift between the two players. Casagrande, while speaking to Brazilian news service UOL, slammed both Neymar and Mbappe but added that the former has a more “treacherous” behaviour. Casagrande's comment comes after Neymar recently liked a few tweets on social media that blamed Mbappe for their on-field feud over penalty kicks and stated that the Brazilian forward should not be a No. 2 penalty taker at any club.

"For me, it’s no surprise that PSG’s relationship problem right away. Neymar was terrible last year, the fans didn’t want him, PSG didn’t want Neymar. Mbappe only stayed because he received a lot of powers. Neymar is like that, arrogant, boastful, and thinks he’s the best," Casagrande said.

"He [Neymar] was quiet while he was on the bottom. He played good games, he’s already put his wing out. Worst of all, he liked the comments about Mbappe because of the penalty. I think Neymar takes penalties better than Mbappe. The two are excessively vain, but Neymar has a more treacherous behaviour than Mbappe," he added.

What's wrong between Neymar and Mbappe?

Earlier, it was reported that Mbappe and Neymar got involved in a heated altercation inside the dressing room after their on-field feud over penalty kicks. Neymar took over the penalty duties ahead of Mbappe after the latter missed a spot-kick in their Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. As per reports, the feud continued in the dressing room, where Neymar and Mbappe almost got into a physical fight before being separated by Sergio Ramos.

Mbappe reportedly wants a more central role at Parc des Princes and sees Neymar as an obstacle. It is important to mention that when the France international rejected offers from Spanish giants Real Madrid, speculation emerged suggesting that he decided to stay in the French capital because the club plans to give him the central role in PSG's new project. However, Mbappe is reportedly unhappy with his limited influence in the dressing room, which he believes is caused by the presence of the Brazilian star.

Image: AP