Neymar Jr In Constant Touch With Ex-Barcelona Teammates Amid Drawn-out Transfer Saga

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr reportedly desires a return to Barcelona after his world-record transfer to the French capital in 2017. The Brazil international, who is yet to extend his stay with the Ligue 1 champions, is reported to be in frequent contact with the Barcelona squad, with PSG now keen to negotiate with Barcelona, in another turn of events in the drawn-out Neymar transfer saga.

Neymar in frequent contact with Barcelona

According to a report by Spanish media publication Mundo Deportivo, Neymar is keen on returning to Barcelona despite his dramatic exit in 2017. The 29-year-old is in constant touch with his contacts at the club in order to ensure smooth negotiations. The Brazilian is yet to extend his contract with PSG, a contract that is set to end in 2022. Meanwhile, the report claims that PSG are keen on negotiating a deal for the former Barcelona man in order to reap financial gains amid the coronavirus crisis.

Muito feliz em voltar .. bom trabalho equipe, vamos continuar 💪🏽👊🏽🔥



Very happy to be back .. good work guys 💪🏽👊🏽🔥



Keep going 🤪 pic.twitter.com/wbwfAe6CXI — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) July 12, 2020

Despite the Neymar transfer rumours, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu believes that it will be a daunting task for PSG to replace the forward at Parc des Princes. Meanwhile, Barcelona do not find it financially viable to sign the Brazilian, citing extreme losses due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. Bartomeu confirmed that sentiment in a recent interview as he claimed that big-money moves are likely to die down for a while given the financial uncertainty.

Messi, Suarez want Neymar's return

Barcelona are reportedly willing to offer the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Antoine Griezmann to ensure the completion of the Neymar transfer. The Brazilian's contractual situation will play a pivotal role in a possible move to Camp Nou, with PSG aware that any delay might lead to Neymar leaving for free in 2022. PSG could, therefore, negotiate with Barcelona next summer to reap maximum financial benefits.

Earlier reports claimed that Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have openly urged the Barcelona hierarchy to re-sign Neymar. Messi’s contract ends in 2021 and he is yet to extend his stay at Camp Nou. Neymar’s transfer could play an important role in the Argentine’s stay at the club.

LaLiga standings

Considering Barcelona trail by four points to Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings, it is some indication of why Barcelona are pursuing the Neymar transfer. Los Blancos need just one victory to clinch the title. Messi's side will next come up against Osasuna on Thursday (Friday according to IST), the same time when Real Madrid play Villareal.

