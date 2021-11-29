Neymar Injury: How Long Will PSG Star Be Out Of Action? Here's What We Know

In a major heartbreak to PSG fans, star player Neymar Jr is all set to miss six weeks of footballing action after sustaining an ankle injury. In the Ligue 1 match against Saint Etienne, the Brazilian attacker exited the Geoffroy Stadium sobbing on a stretcher after suffering an ankle injury in the last stretch of the game.

PSG have performed admirably this season and continued their dominance at the top of the Ligue 1 points table with a comprehensive 3-1 win over Saint Etienne. Marquinhos scored a brace while Angel Di Maria added one to his tally with all the 3 goals being assisted by Lionel Messi. Unfortunately, the PSG fans might remember this game for Neymar's terrible injury, which might see him on the sidelines for a prolonged period.

Neymar twisted his ankle after landing painfully in a tackle in which he battled with right back Yvann Macon and yelled in pain as his ankle rolled over while landing his foot on Macon's extended leg.

The incident happened in the final minutes of the play when the PSG attacker was left in pain as his ankle twisted after a challenge from the Saint Etienne defender. There was concern in the Paris Saint Germain camp when the medical team stretchered off their star player off the field.

Mauricio Pochettino expects Neymar to come back as soon as possible

Neymar’s injury comes as a major source of worry for the Ligue 1 giants who are eyeing their maiden Champions League title. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, in a conversation with the reporters after the match, had stated that there are no updates yet about Neymar’s injury but expects the Brazilian forward to make a comeback soon.

"For the moment there is nothing to say. He felt pain from the twist of his ankle. Tomorrow, he will take exams and we will know a little more about his injury. Of course, we are worried, but we hope that it is nothing too serious and that he can come back to help the team as soon as possible,” said Pochettino.

Neymar also took to his Instagram to express his despair and labelled his injury as a setback but claimed to come back soon and stronger than before.

"Unfortunately, these setbacks are a part of an athlete’s life. Now you have to raise your head and move on. I will come back better and stronger,” posted Neymar.

