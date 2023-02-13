Neymar Involved In Clash With Teammates & PSG Sporting Advisor After Monaco Loss: Reports

Neymar has been submerged in another controversy as the Paris Saint Germain forward was reportedly involved in a clash with his teammates and also had a heated discussion with sporting advisor Luis Campos. The incident happened in the aftermath of PSG's 3-1 loss to Monaco in the Ligue 1. This was PSG"s second defeat on a trot following their French Cup defeat at the hands of Marseille.

Neymar clashed with teammates after Monaco defeat

Luck hasn't been with Paris Saint Germain's side off late as the French giants haven't been at their best despite having the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar under their folds. Their loss against Monaco in the French top flight reduced their gap to five points at the top of the table as Marseille is sniffing on their shoulder.

PSG's internal feud is not a new thing as in the past too there have been reports of a possible shaky relationship between Mbappe and Neymar. Campos has been appointed as a sporting advisor in the summer alongside Christophe Galtier who took the charge from Mauricio Pochettino who left the club.

Neymar was particularly unhappy with Vitinho and Hugo Ekitike as he complained the duo didn't pass the ball to the required position when it was needed. Campos also had a go at the players in the dressing room as he criticised the players for their lack of hunger on the pitch. But Neymar alongside Marquinhos didn't hold back and hit him on the counter.

Manager Galtier also opened up about PSG's drop in form following the Monaco loss.

‘There was a lack of intensity. It is the current state of the team. I can’t hide behind that.”

“The state of the team is like this. It is strange but true. It is bizarre to say that as a PSG manager, but it is the current reality

Having dominated the domestic space for a long time their main aim has been to showcase their brilliance on the European front. They are scheduled to host Bayern Munich at their home on 15th February and it is designated to be one of the top clashes in the European competition this season.