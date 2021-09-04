Neymar Laughs Off Weight And Fitness Concerns After Brazil's Win Over Chile

Neymar had a good run at the Copa America back in June and July as he managed to score two goals and provide three as he helped propel Brazil to the finals where they lost to Argentina. Following that, he was on holiday but when he returned to PSG certain images of the Brazilian forward started to surface where he looked a little overweight and people began to question his fitness. However, he has recently hit back at those claims and laughed them off.

In a story on his Instagram account, Neymar posted a picture of him playing for Brazil recently where he can be seen donning a slightly larger shirt and wrote, "Did we play well? No! Did we win? Yes!" He then addressed the criticism he had been facing over his weight, saying, "The shirt was size G (large), I'm at my weight. Next game I'll order an M." He added several laughing emojis, essentially laughing off all the criticism he's been facing.

Brazil beat Chile 1-0 in a nervy encounter which saw Chile put up a tough fight. Brazil had a shaky start and was lucky not to concede in the first half but managed to get a goal in the second half around the 64th minute when Everton Ribeiro was on hand to finish and out them 1-0 up. After that, they managed to hold on and secure an important win. They will now face second-place Argentina.

After their win, Brazil sits at the top with 21 points, having won every single game of the seven they have played so far, which means that they are six points clear of Argentina and in a very comfortable position to finish first in the table. Argentina sits second in the table with 15 points, having won four out of the seven matches they have played and drawing the other three, they are three points ahead of third-place Ecuador.

Neymar vs Messi

Lionel Messi and Neymar are yet to take the pitch together for Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1; however, the close friends will face each other in their next match as Brazil take on Argentina in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. This will be the first time that both players will face each other post-Copa America final. In July, Messi had won his first international trophy by helping Argentina end a 27-year wait for major silverware by upsetting Brazil at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana stadium.

(Image Credits: AP)