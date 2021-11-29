Neymar Leaves Field After Suffering Horrific Injury During PSG's Clash With St. Etienne

A full-strength Paris Saint Germain team was on display during the PSG vs Saint Etienne match which ended with the Mauricio Pochettino team winning the contest 3-1. PSG's summer signings, Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnaruma and Sergio Ramos all started the match together for the very first time. However, the end of PSG vs Saint Etienne was a painful one for Brazilian football striker Neymar who had to be carried on a stretcher.

Details about Neymar's injury

Neymar injured himself during the final minutes of the PSG vs Saint Etienne. Neymar fell in full speed after treading on a defender’s leg and twisting his ankle in a way. He was in a lot of pain following the fall and was taken off in tears. The club is yet to issue a statement over the extent to which Neymar is injured.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino while issuing a statement over Neymar injury said, “Right now there’s nothing to say. There’s pain. He’s going to have tests on Monday to find out a bit more about his injury".

Highlights from PSG vs Saint Etienne football match

Saint-Etienne opened the scoring against the run of play in the 23rd minute of the game played in snowy conditions. Wahbi Khazri picked out Timothee Kolodziejczak, whose shot was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma. But the rebound fell to Denis Bouanga, who beat the Italy goalkeeper.

English goalkeeper Etienne Green delayed PSG’s comeback by palming away Neymar’s angled strike in the 40th and Kylian Mbappe’s low effort in the 41st. But Saint-Etienne’s task was made much harder on the stroke of halftime when Kolodziejczak was sent off for tripping Mbappe, who was chasing a through ball from Angel di Maria. Brazil defender Marquinhos equalized by heading home the subsequent free kick taken by Messi.

Despite its numerical superiority, PSG struggled to find the winning goal. Green denied Neymar in the 69th and Messi failed to convert the rebound. PSG eventually took the lead in the 79th when Messi found Di Maria, who curled into the far corner. In stoppage time, Messi crossed for Marquinhos, who outjumped Miguel Trauco to head in.

