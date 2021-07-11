Neymar Moved To Tears By Conquering Messi As His Wait For Copa America Title Continues

The phrase 'Be careful what you wish for' turned into a nightmare for Brazilian supersstar Neymar who saw his team losing to Argentina in the final of Copa America on their own ground. The PSG star days ago had said that he wanted to face Argentina in the final and is relishing the opportunity to go up against his former Barcelona teammate Messi. However Neymar's PSG teammate Angel Di Maria put his Copa America dream to dust by scoring the only goal of the match in the first half. The victory also saw Lionel Messi ending his drought of the international trophy with Argentina, however, for Brazilian star Neymar, the loss in the final was a case of yet near and yet so far.

Neymar in tears after Copa America final loss

The 29-year-old Brazilian star was voted the best player of the tournament by CONMEBOL, however, the award is just a small reward for the fantastic tournament that Neymar had and a title win would have been perfect icing on the cake. Following the conclusion of the final, Neymar was seen hugging Messi at the centre of the Maracana Stadium the video went viral. Brazil coach Tite also tried to console his star player, however the pain would be too hard to earse having missed out on trophy back in 2019 due to injury.

Despite achieving success at the club and international level, Neymar has been deprived of continental title in Brazilian colours. Neymar’s titles at the international level have so far come at the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he picked up a gold medal. At the youth level the Neymar won the South American Youth Championship in 2011, as well as a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

What's next for Neymar and Messi?

The Brazilian ace will now be heading back to France to join his club PSG as they look to get back their title which they lost to Lille last season. Apart from competing at the club level, Neymar will also be seen on the European stage playing in Champions League. On the other hand, for Lionel Messi the Copa America celebration continues post which his future at Barcelona will be decided. On July 1, Messi became a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired. Barcelona however will be hoping his contract situation is sorted out as soon as possible, having lost out on the La Liga title last season to Atletico Madrid.

Image: @Copa America/ Twitter