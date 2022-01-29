Neymar Names His Dream XI, Picks Five Real Madrid Players But Leaves Out Ronaldo & Suarez

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr named his football Dream XI and ended up picking five players from his former team Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid. While doing so he left out his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. He did however name his very close friend and PSG teammate Lionel Messi.

Neymar named former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, current Los Blancos captain and Brazilian teammate Marcelo, Vinicius Jr, Kaka and Robinho. These players are either playing for Barcelona's arch-rivals Real or have previously dawned the famous White shirt. But most of them are Brazilian except for Ramos, but he is now Neymar's teammate at PSG.

All the players named in the XI have either played with or belong to Neymar's native country Brazil. He named Victor Valdes as the goalkeeper who was Barca's No. 1 for many seasons. Dani Alves and Thiago Silva have played with Neymar at the club level as well as for the country. Marcelo played against Neymar many times during his Barcelona days but also played with him for Brazil.

Vinicius Jr is one of football's hottest prospects and has played alongside Neymar for the Brazil national team. Kaka, Ronaldinho and Robinho have all played for Brazil. Kylian Mbappe has played with Neymar at PSG and the two have formed a great partnership. And of course, Messi and Neymar share a great friendship from the days at Barcelona to now in PSG.

Neymar Jr's Dream XI

Goalkeeper: Victor Valdes (Barcelona)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Barcelona/Brazil), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid/PSG), Thiago Silva (Brazil/PSG), Marcelo (Real Madrid/Brazil)

Midfielders/Forwards: Vinicius Jr. (Brazil), Kaka (Brazil/Real Madrid), Ronaldinho (Brazil/Barcelona), Robinho (Brazil), Lionel Messi (Barcelona/PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Players missing from Neymar's Dream XI

One player that is missing and is surprising he did not make the cut is Neymar's former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez. They both formed the deadly MSN trio at Barca and were a force to reckon with. So it is a little surprising to see him not included. Another player missing is Cristiano Ronaldo but then again they did play against each other on many occasions when the Portuguese superstar was at Real Madrid.