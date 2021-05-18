Neymar Narrowly Escapes Confrontation With Intruder who Broke Into PSG Star's Property

On the pitch, Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are focused on trying to secure a league and cup double in France. However, a rather bizarre incident took place away off the pitch on Saturday when a Frenchman attempted to enter Neymar's house with a selection of bibles. Authorities were called to Neymar's house and the man was arrested before being transported to a psychiatric hospital.

PSG news: Neymar house in Paris almost broken into by intruder

According to reports from L'Equipe, a 26-year-old man was seen attempting to break into Neymar's home on Saturday night with a backpack full to the brim with bibles. The man initially scaled the wall surrounding Neymar’s home in the French capital. Reports from ESPN claim that the man managed to make his way into the garden of Neymar's property in La Celle-Saint-Cloud in the western suburbs of Paris by climbing over the wall.

However, he didn’t actually make it inside the home or anywhere near Neymar thanks to the footballer's security stepping in before he could reach the main door of the house. It is believed that Neymar's security team caught the intruder just two metres before he could make it to the front door. It is believed that the man wanted to convey the word of God to Neymar at around 1.30 AM on Sunday morning.

Who was the man who entered Neymar's property?

Upon being questioned by the guards at Neymar's property, the man reportedly told them that he wanted to meet Neymar to simply give him the “word of God.” By his own admission, the man didn’t intend to steal anything and he just wanted to speak about religion with the Brazilian international. The man wasn't armed but police were called to take him away. It was later revealed that the man was arrested shortly after the incident and he was then admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

Neymar is the most recent PSG player to have his home targeted by intruders, although this time it was a very different kind of incident. In March, Angel Di Maria's flat was burgled while his wife and two daughters were inside and he was playing at the Parc des Princes against Nantes. Marquinhos' father and sister were also victims of a burglary on the same night.

Ligue 1 table: French title race set to go down to the wire

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG still win the Ligue 1 title next weekend, although they remain a point behind the leaders, Lille, and with the destination of the trophy in the hands of Christophe Galtier’s side. In order for Neymar and PSG to win the Ligue 1 title, they must beat Brest at the weekend, but that hypothetical victory must be combined with a setback from Lille against Angers.

