Neymar Only 10 Goals Away From Breaking Pele's All-time Goal Scoring Record For Brazil

Hosts Brazil began their Copa America title defence with a comfortable 3-0 win over a Covid-19 stricken Venezuela side on Sunday. Neymar starred in the game as he scored one and assisted another goal. As a result of that goal, Neymar is just 10 goals shy of Brazil's all-time top scorer Pele. Here is the Pele record for Brazil and the number of Neymar goals.

Heading into their opening Copa America 2021 game, 12 of Venezuela's players and coaching staff tested positive for Covid-19 a day before their match in Group A. Brazil made the most of their advantage as they struck early with centre back Marquinhos opening the scoring in the 23rd minute after Venezuela failed to clear a corner. Neymar doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 64th minute after Yohan Cumana clumsily brought down Danilo in the box. Neymar then turned creator for the third as he rounded the Venezuelan goalkeeper, Joel Graterol, before crossing for Gabriel Barbosa, who chested home from barely a yard out.

Pele record for Brazil at threat as Neymar goals tally increases to 67 international goals

Neymar's goal in the 65th minute against Venezuela increased his goalscoring tally to 67 international goals. The Brazilian forward currently sits fifth when it comes to the top five active international goalscorers with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leading the way with a staggering 104 goals. More importantly for Neymar, he is now just 10 goals shy of the legendary Pele to become the all-time top scorer for Brazil. With Brazil next in action on Thursday against Peru, all eyes will be on Neymar who chases history when it comes to becoming the Brazil all time top scorer.

