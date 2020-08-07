Neymar Takes Inch-perfect Free-kick In Training Ahead Of UCL Clash Vs Atalanta; Watch

Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar rarely shies away from putting on a show even if it's during a training session. The Brazilian is well-known for his set-piece ability and once again showed his class during a PSG training session when he scored in an inch-perfect free-kick a few days prior to PSG's Champions League quarter-final clash against Atalanta. Fans on social media were left in awe after Neymar's incredible free-kick due to the curl on the ball.

Neymar takes stunning free-kick in PSG training session

The Twitter account for PSG posted the video of Neymar's free-kick in training and it received over 101,000 likes in less than 24 hours. At the start of the video, Neymar is seen stepping back from the ball while measuring his run-up. The 28-year-old then takes some time to pick his spot before curling a stunning effort over the wall. The goalkeeper shuffled across to his left but failed to make the save as the ball curled into the top corner.

Towards the end of the video, a delighted Neymar is seen celebrating his spectacular goal. Neymar has scored a total of scored seven free-kicks with PSG. The Ligue 1 giants will hope that their star forward can produce similar moments of quality when they face Serie's highest scorers Atalanta on Wednesday.

Neymar transfer news: Neymar PSG career

Over the past few months, Neymar has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona. However, it seems that the Blaugrana have given up on a Neymar transfer this summer due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. It is reported that PSG put a €170m price tag on Neymar. Neymar has won three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and two French League Cups in his three seasons at the Parc des Princes.

Champions League quarter-final: Atalanta vs PSG

Thomas Tuchel's PSG will face Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta at the Estadio da Luz in a knockout-style UCL quarter-final on Wednesday night. PSG overcame Borussia Dortmund (aggregate: 3-2) in their Champions League last-16 clash with Neymar scoring in both legs. Meanwhile, Atalanta destroyed Valencia over two legs during their Champions League Round of 16 clash (aggregate 8-4) scoring four goals in each game.

Image Credits - Paris Saint-Germain Twitter