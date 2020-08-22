Neymar Heaps Praise On PL Champions Liverpool, Impressed with Reds' recent Achievements

Three-time Ligue 1 winner Neymar revealed that he is a massive admirer of Premier League champions Liverpool, mere days prior to PSG's massive Champions League final against Bayern Munich. Liverpool, who won the Champions League last season, stormed to their first domestic title in 30 years this campaign with seven games of the season to spare. Neymar has now predicted that Liverpool will definitely be competitive next season as well because Jurgen Klopp has built a 'very strong team'.

Neymar: “Over the last two seasons Liverpool have played some of the best football in Europe. Last season winning the Champions League and this season winning a league was strong, because they won the Premier League so comfortably.” pic.twitter.com/9iimIbl83o — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) August 21, 2020

Neymar heaps praise on Liverpool ahead of Champions League final 2020

While speaking to Daily Star, Neymar went on to claim that over the past two seasons, Liverpool have played some of the best football in Europe. Having lost the Champions League final in 2018 to Real Madrid, Liverpool once again made it to the Champions League final in 2019 and went on to beat Tottenham in Madrid to lift their sixth European Cup. Liverpool's 'comfortable' title victory during the 2019-20 season also caught the eye of the world's most expensive footballer as Neymar explained that the Reds are now a very strong team under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool set a number of records as they clinched the Premier League title during the 2019-20 campaign. Jurgen Klopp's Reds had a 25-point lead at the top of the table at one point in the season, the biggest ever in English top-flight history. Liverpool's win over Brighton & Hove Albion on July 8 was their 30th in the league, and they achieved that mark in a Premier League record of 34 matches. Liverpool also broke the record for most consecutive home wins (24) before eventually drawing 1-1 against Burnley later in July.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League final 2020: Neymar to win second UCL title?

Neymar will now turn his attention towards the Champions League final on August 23 at the Estadio da Luz as PSG face Bayern Munich for the European crown. The Ligue 1 champions made their way to the final of the competition with a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-finals. PSG have scored a total of 25 goals throughout the tournament and lost only once while making it to their first-ever Champions League final. Neymar previously won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich have won all their 10 games in the competition this season, scoring 42 goals in the process. The Bavarians registered a 3-0 win over Lyon in the semi-final thanks to a brace from Serge Gnabry and a late goal from Robert Lewandowski. Bayern last won the Champions League in 2013.

Image Credits - AP / Neymar Instagram