Neymar Reacts To Criticism On His Lifestyle; ‘Wouldn't Be At Top If I Were Not Serious’

When Paris Saint-Germain bought Neymar for a world-record fee of €222 million back in 2017, they knew that he is a once in a lifetime kind of player and that they are buying not only his skill but his partying lifestyle. PSG had no issue with the package as long as the Brazil international performed on the field. Since joining he has done well for the Parisians, scoring 57 goals in 76 Ligue 1 appearances, however, there is always a set of people who will be unhappy and they have been slamming Neymar for his 'partying lifestyle'. Neymar has hit back at those very critics saying that he goes out on his days off and that they should judge him based on his performance on the pitch rather than off the pitch.

"I would not be at the top level if I were not serious," Neymar told YouTube channel Fui Clear. "I go out when I can when I have time when I have days off. There is no problem. They should judge me on the pitch. My life, I do what I want - I cannot be judged, I'm free. I wouldn't be at my level if I was not careful with my physio. It leaves me a little irritated. I like football. Playing is my favourite thing in life. I want to be remembered as one of the most authentic and truest players that ever existed. I'm real. I don't hide anything."

Neymar and the National Team

Neymar then addressed the experience of playing with the Brazil National team and how life is now that his old friend Lionel Messi has joined him at PSG.

"On the pitch, I will always give my life for the Selecao," he added. "I transform on the pitch because I want to win. I make mistakes a lot, but I have matured, I try to do my best. (Messi at PSG?) We are getting to know each other better and better and we have everything to have a great season and win titles."

PSG take on Ligue 1 champions Lille on Saturday and they will want to win the game after a draw in their previous fixture.

(Image: AP)