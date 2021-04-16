Neymar Retirement: PSG Forward Could Become Professional Poker Player After Football

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar dropped some astonishing news in a recent interview with CNEWS, where the Brazilian attacker spoke about his future plans. The former Barcelona striker revealed his plans after hanging up his boots with Neymar retirement all set to lead him towards the poker table.

Estou animado por estar fazendo parte do https://t.co/IzHYTclXUk como Embaixador Cultural. Visite PSxNJR para ver como o poker está se conectando com a cultura, e fique ligado para saber mais.https://t.co/qxkFR7WO1A#ImIn #PSxNJR #neyday pic.twitter.com/LdpEPzcKSP — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) April 14, 2021

During a recent interview, Neymar shared how he likes to play poker and could go on to become a professional poker player after the end of his footballing career. The PSG attacker has been in the game for over 10 years as Neymar career started off with Santos FC in 2009. Since debuting for Santos over 11 years ago, the 29-year-old Brazilian has gone on to play for FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and also featured for his country across various age groups.

Neymar Poker: Brazilian attacker hooked to cards

While speaking with CNEWS, Neymar expressed his affection for poker and claimed how playing it is one of the things that he likes to do the most. The 29-year-old went on to reveal that he wants to travel and participate by playing in various tournaments but has not been able to do it now because of a hectic playing and training football schedule.

He added by sharing that once his football career is finished, -laying professional poker would be one of the things that he wanted to do. The PSG attacker shared how he had also spoken with his friends and being a professional poker player is something that he sees himself doing.

Neymar shared that he plays poker nearly every day and tries to learn more and more about the game and elaborated by sharing that he keeps on asking Akkari and some other friends for advice as they are professional poker players in order to improve his poker skills.

PSG fixtures

Neymar’s focus has shifted from poker to football now as Paris Saint-Germain prepare to see through a tough run of fixtures as their ongoing season nears its business end. With less than six matches to go in Ligue 1, PSG find themselves slotted second on the league table trailing table-toppers Lille by 3 points.

The French outfit is also in the running for European glory with PSG set to take on Manchester City in their upcoming Champions League semi-final clash. The first leg of the tie will be played at the Parc des Princes on April 28 with the reverse leg scheduled to be played at the Man City's home turf, Etihad Stadium, in the first week of May.

The latest PSG news has also reported that the Brazilian attacker could sign a new long term deal with Paris Saint-Germain. With the striker's contract set to expire in 2022, the Ligue 1 outfit will be eager to complete all the formalities and extend Neymar's stay in the French capital for years to come.