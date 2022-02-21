Neymar Reveals Next Destination After PSG; 'I'd Get 3 Months Vacation'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star striker Neymar has revealed his intention to play in Major League Soccer (MLS) before he retires. The 30-year-old current has a contract with PSG that runs down until 2025. "I'd love to play in the U.S. Actually, I would love to play there at least for a season," he said. When asked about whether it attracts him to the league (Major League Soccer), Neymar jokingly added that the most exciting part is that he'd get a three-month vacation. "First of all, their season is shorter, so I'd get three months' vacation."

Neymar was also asked about the possibility of him returning to Brazil and expressed his doubts over a move back to the country. "I don't know. I have some doubts about that. I don't know if I'll play in Brazil again," he said speaking on the Fenomenos podcast.

Neymar on retirement: 'Will play until I'm mentally tired'

Neymar was also asked if he had started planning about his retirement and until when fans might see him in action. "I joke with my friends that I will retire when I'm 32, but it's just a joke. I don't know. Honestly, I will play until I'm mentally tired. If my mental health is ok and my body as well... Physically, I think I'll still last a few years. But my mental health is the most important thing. My contract with Paris will last until I'm 34. So I'll be playing [at least] until then."

The star striker also opened up about his personal ambitions and said that he hopes to break Pele's record and become Brazil's all-time top scorer. Neymar is currently seven goals behind. "We will go in search of the World Cup which is what everyone wants. It would be a great honour to be the national team's greatest scorer and I would be lying if I said I don't think about it. Of course, that is one of my personal goals. I hope to achieve it. I do hope I can break Pele's record because he's an idol for everyone in Brazil," he concluded.

Image: AP