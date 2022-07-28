Neymar Rubbishes Ex-PSG Teammate's 'lost His Magic In Paris' Jibe; 'He Talks Too Much'

Neymar has responded to former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Thomas Meunier after the Belgian claimed that the Brazilian star winger had lost his magic in France. The two players are likely to know each other well, having spent three seasons together at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar hits back at ex-PSG teammate Thomas Meunier

Neymar took to his official Instagram account to hit back at Thomas Meunier after the Belgian defender criticized the Brazilian's dip in performance. The 30-year-old simply said, "This guy talks too much."

Earlier, Meunier had given an interview to Kicker where he said, "I have to admit that I was a big fan of Neymar when he was still playing at Barcelona. In Paris, however, he lost his magic, from my point of view. The comeback is all about him. If I was 10, I would have had his poster in my room."

Will Neymar leave PSG?

While Neymar seems to have gotten into a heated altercation with Thomas Meunier, there are also widespread speculations about his future. Speaking about his future, the Brazilian winger said (as quoted by GOAL.com), "I want to stay at the club. I am still under contract for a few years."

The 30-year-old is under contract until 2025, having extended his deal in 2021. Neymar went on to add that PSG had not told him anything about wanting him to leave.

Neymar also added that he has nothing to prove to anyone by stating, "I have nothing to prove to anyone. People know me, know who I am, how I behave on the pitch, and what my game is. I don't need to prove myself. I just need to play my football to be happy. People talk too much. And they talk too much because they can't do anything else."

It would be a huge shame if Neymar were to leave Paris Saint-Germain, who signed him for a world-record transfer fee worth a whopping $263 million in 2017 from Barcelona. Considering the wages a player of his calibre is likely to demand, it is unlikely that many clubs would be able to sign him.