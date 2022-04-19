Neymar Slams Ex-Liverpool Star For 'inability To Manage Life Better' Comment: 'I'm Fed Up'

Brazilian star winger Neymar has hit back at former Liverpool player Fabio Aurelio after the 42-year old claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward finds it difficult to stay away from problems off the pitch. Aurelio recently said in a discussion that he would be disappointed if he was in Neymar's shoes not to win the Ballon d'Or considering the 30-year old's star-studded abilities.

Neymar slams former Liverpool left-back Fabio Aurelio

Neymar hit back at Fabio Aurelio via a story he posted on his Instagram handle by stating, "I'm tired of these ex-players who are there and only open their mouths to talk sh*t. A five-minute interview and all he did was talk about other people’s lives. If you want to criticise, criticise. But talking sh*t like that is not possible.

The 30-year old winger has had all eyes on him ever since he made a world-record transfer fee move of €222 million when he moved from Barcelona to PSG in 2017. When Neymar made the move, the footballing world expected him to not only challenge for the Ballon d'Or award but also help PSG win the UEFA Champions League, an achievement that has yet eluded the Brazilian.

What did Fabio Aurelio say about Neymar?

In a conversation with the Goal, Fabio Aurelio said, "I always say that I would be very disappointed if I was him (Neymar). With the ambitions he has, and for the quality and talent he has, the fact that he has never won a Ballon d’Or feels wrong. He has all the conditions to do it, but I don’t know what has happened. Maybe some things are more important to him than the game. I don’t know?"

The former Liverpool left-back then used the examples of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to explain how Neymar has fallen back in comparison to the greats of the game by stating, "You see [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi, they were there at the top level for 10 or 15 years, and you never heard about problems away from the pitch, but Neymar is always involved in things like this. He needs to stay away from those things because he is capable of amazing things." The duo of Messi (7) and Ronaldo (5) are undoubtedly two of the greatest players of all time, as they have won a staggering 12 Ballon d'Ors between them.

However, Aurelio did admit that Neymar could still reach his best once again if he were to work on his fitness. "Maybe now, the age he is, if you don’t look after yourself, it can come back and haunt you. He is still Neymar and capable of doing things that you don’t expect, but you see how he is not as fit as he used to be," concluded the former Liverpool player.

The 30-year old has struggled with injuries as in approximately five years at PSG, he has played only 140 matches across all competitions. However, when he has been on the pitch, his impact has been there for everyone to see as he has scored 98 goals and also contributed with 58 assists.