Neymar TAUNTS Bayern's Kimmich By Celebrating In Front Of Him, Explains Reason Behind It

Paris Saint-Germain bested Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, with Mauricio Pochettino's going through on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline in a rematch of last season's final in Lisbon. The Parisians were understandably thrilled at the final whistle as PSG knocked out the holders and progressed to the semi-finals. Neymar also celebrated in animated fashion with teammate Leandro Paredes but cameras picked up the duo seemingly jumping in joy right in front of Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, which drew the winger criticism from fans on social media.

Although Neymar has denied he deliberately celebrated in front of Kimmich, the Brazilian took a sly dig at the German midfielder. In fact, Neymar explained that it was simply 'fate' that put him and Kimmich close to each other on the pitch at the final whistle, making it a part of the PSG vs Bayern highlights. Bayern beat PSG 1-0 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday but it wasn't enough to send them through to the next round as the Ligue 1 outfit had recorded a 3-2 win against the Bavarians in the first leg.

PSG vs Bayern highlights: Pocettino's side knock holders Bayern out of UCL

Bayern, who were without star striker Robert Lewandowski for both the legs, had the better of play in the opening 40 minutes, but PSG created the best chances, with Neymar twice hitting the bar after beating Manuel Neuer. However, the Germans took the lead in scrappy fashion when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting jumped first to head home a rebound after Keylor Navas was forced into a difficult save that he deflected high into the air in the 6-yard box. Bayern pushed for a tie-winning goal and flooded the PSG half with attacks in the second period, but the home side held on and will now play the winner between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

Joshua Kimmich comments after first leg caused Neymar to celebrate in front of Bayern star?

While Neymar was understandably delighted his team managed to dethrone the Germans, the 29-year-old drew criticism for celebrating with Leandro Paredes after the final whistle, directly in front of a clearly unimpressed Kimmich. However, speaking to reporters after the game, Neymar addressed the celebrations, "It’s funny because I didn’t even celebrate to mess with him, it was more with Leo and I ended up celebrating with him. It was fate that put me close to him (Kimmich)," he said.

Neymar: "He [Kimmich] said that their team [Bayern Munich] was better, that they would win.



"He was sure that they would go to the semi-finals." ðŸ‘€



Neymar then referred to the comments Kimmich made before the second leg and added, "He said that their team was better, that they would win. He was sure that they would go to the semifinals. You can have possession as much as you like. You can sing for a woman all night long, but if a guy comes and takes her from you in 5 minutes, she's gone."

Following the first leg 3-2 defeat against PSG, Bayern star Kimmich spoke to the club's official website and said, "I believe that we will progress because we're the better team. We were the better team in the first leg, but unfortunately, the result didn't correspond to the performance. Nevertheless, I'm confident that we can still turn it around in the second leg. In the first leg, they threatened three times and scored three times. Apart from that, I don't remember Paris having that many chances." Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, the Joshua Kimmich comments came back to haunt him.

The Neymar contract with PSG is expected to end this summer as per many reports. The Neymar wages at PSG stand at $53 million per year as per Business Insider.

