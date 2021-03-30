Neymar To Face Trial In Barcelona With PSG Star Likely To Be Present For Caso Neymar 2

A Spanish Court will soon conduct the trial of the eye-catching case in the matter of the Caso Neymar 2 as the criminal division of the country's apex court has decided to conduct a trial regarding the matter. The trial is set to take place in Barcelona and is scheduled to happen in a provincial court soon.

Earlier, the DIS had received a claim from Neymar on wanting the trial to take place in Madrid but the Brazilian’s appeal was dismissed soon. This has led to the DIS planning to organise and get done with the hearing of 'Caso Neymar 2' in Barcelona itself. It is also being reported by Marca English that the DIS is expected to account for all the costs that arise during the proceedings and other matters of the appeal.

Neymar case: What is Caso Neymar 2?

The Neymar case started popping up after an FC Barcelona partner named Jordi Cases demanded to get insights into how Neymar's transfer took place as he joined FC Barcelona in 2013. The total transfer fee as per the club's book revealed how FC Barcelona had represented signing Neymar as an investment worth €57.1 million in the club's books. It also revealed information on how the cost of investment was added up by €2 million after the former Santos player was selected as the third-best player during the 2015 Ballon d'Or awards.

Following the development after Cases' urge to look into the transfer details, the Spanish Justice found out that FC Barcelona's payment of Neymar's father during 2013 when the signing happened revealed how he shared the player's federative rights. FC Barcelona had paid over €40 million with €10 million in 2011 by following it up with yet another €30 million in 2013. Now it is believed that the DIS held the player's rights and share the thought that they were paid less.

They have allegedly claimed that Barcelona and Neymar's father did not reveal the true figures and hid the actual number of the deal which is the matter that the current case is all about. If the court goes to trial, things could turn out bad for Neymar and Barcelona as the Brazilian will have to face mandatory punishments if found guilty and there is no way around it for him. For FC Barcelona, the club had already suffered a massive loss after the closing of the Caso Neymar 1 which saw them pay a fine worth 5.5 million euros.