Neymar Transfer News: PSG Give HUGE Hint To Fans On Superstar's Future

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr has been a subject of intense transfer speculation ever since his move to the French capital in 2017. The Brazilian ace has often been linked with a return to Barcelona ever since the world record transfer. But he is now all set to pen down a new deal with the defending Ligue 1 champions as he looks to achieve the dream of winning the Champions League with the Parc des Princes outfit.

Neymar transfer news: Brazilian set to extend stay until 2026

Neymar sees off his contract with PSG in June 2022. After months of uncertainty and speculation, the Brazilian superstar is all set to pen down a new deal with PSG, according to the latest Neymar transfer news by Sky Sports. It is being reported that the player will extend his stay with the defending Ligue 1 champions until June 2026.

Although the last details of the contract are yet to be sorted out, the report claims that the deal will include a hefty bonus for the 29-year-old winger if he goes on to clinch the Champions League title with the Parc des Princes outfit in the next few years. Indeed, the Champions League was the main objective behind his signing, alongside Kylian Mbappe's in 2017.

Neymar salary per week estimated at €700,000

With his move away from Barcelona in 2017, Neymar became the most expensive player in the history of the sport, with his transfer fee estimated at €222 million. €700,000 is the estimated Neymar salary per week, the highest-earning player in the French domestic league.

Recent updates do not quote the renewed salary that the Brazilian superstar will pocket with the contract renewal. But he is being distantly followed by his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe as the second-highest player in France. The 2018 World Cup winner pockets €435,000 per week.

Neymar injury update: Brazilian back fit for PSG

Until a couple of days ago, Neymar, who has a net worth of $200 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, was being linked with a return to Barcelona. Former Barcelona scout from Brazil and Neymar’s ex-agent Andre Cury has, in an interview with El Litoral, made bold claims over a possible reunion of Lionel Messi and Neymar. He insisted that the two players will play together, with Neymar likely to return to Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Neymar has returned fit after recovering from his groin injury. He was introduced in the 70th minute against Lyon, as manager Mauricio Pochettino isn't keen on rushing away amid frequent Neymar injury saga. The manager is ensuring that the Brazilian forward is fit for the business end of the season, with PSG set to play Bayern Munich as per the Champions League quarter final draw.

Note: The Neymar net worth has been sourced from the abovementioned website. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the Neymar net worth figure.

Image courtesy: PSG Twitter