Neymar Transfer News: PSG Look To Tie Down Brazil Star Till 2026 Amid Barcelona Links

Neymar and PSG have reached an agreement for the Brazilian winger to renew his contract until 2026. Reports suggest that the announcement of Neymar's new contract will be made official in the next few days. Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in a world-record deal in 2017 and has been constantly linked with a return to the Camp Nou, but is now expected to stay put at the French capital for four more seasons.

According to reports from French news outlet Telefoot, Neymar has verbally agreed to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes for four more years, until 2026. Neymar's current deal with PSG expires in the summer of 2022 but the 29-year-old was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona in the summer. However, the news of Neymar's pre-contract agreement with PSG comes only a few hours after Catalan newspaper Ara had reported that Neymar had halted negotiations and had offered himself to Barcelona.

In the summer of 2017, Neymar signed a five-year contract with PSG when he left Barcelona in a move worth €222 million, making him the world's most expensive player. The report from Telefoot now suggests that PSG are desperate to tie Neymar down at Paris for another four seasons until he turns 34. However, PSG are unwilling to offer Neymar a pay rise in his new contract due to the pandemic, but the player is reportedly happy as his new deal won't be subjected to a cut in pay. The report suggests that Neymar is aware that no club in Europe can currently pay the kind of wages he earns at PSG.

Neymar PSG career and honours

Neymar has played just 105 matches for PSG since his signing due to numerous spells out injured. However, his 83-goal return is still very impressive. Neymar has won three Ligue 1 titles with PSG and also guided them to their maiden UCL final last season, where the Parisians lost out to Bayern at the final hurdle.

Neymar net worth details: Neymar salary at PSG

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Neymar's net worth is an estimated €170 million. It is believed that Neymar earns a whopping €700,000-a-week at PSG (€36.8 million per year).

