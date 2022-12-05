Neymar’s Doppelganger Steals The Show At World Cup, Poses With Fans In Qatar; Watch

Brazilian football sensation Neymar Jr continues to remain one of the most popular players in the world, a proof of which was at full display at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In a comical event, Neymar's doppelganger wandered through the World Cup village pretending to be the Paris Saint-Germain star, fooling hundreds of fans. He had previously attended the group stage match between Brazil and Switzerland, where he was swarmed by fans taking selfies.

A video of the impersonator was shared by the official Twitter handle of FIFA World Cup 2022. In the video, Neymar's look-alike can be seen roaming around the World Cup village with fans surrounding him to take pictures. "Not going to lie, I thought it was him too..." the caption of the post read.

Not going to lie, I thought it was him too... 🧐 #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/c30zBsVYNP — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

Neymar returns to practice

Neymar resumed training with the Brazilian team in preparation for their FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 encounter against South Korea. Neymar had sustained a foot injury during Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia late last month. Due to the injury that left his right foot swollen, the star footballer was unable to participate in his team's group-stage games.

Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign was off to a strong start despite Neymar's injury. Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 thanks to a brace from Richarlison, while Casemiro's late goal against Switzerland guaranteed the team a place in the Round of 16. The World No. 1 team was, however, defeated by Cameroon in the last Group G game, which the African side won 1-0.

Brazil nonetheless topped Group G courtesy of a superior goal difference to Switzerland, who finished in second place. Brazil are scheduled to play Group H winner South Korea on Tuesday, December 6. The game is slated to start at 12:30 AM IST and will take place at Stadium 976 in Qatar. Brazil are favourites to win the encounter and advance to the quarterfinal of the World Cup.

Image: Twitter/FIFAWorldCup

