Neymar's Mocking Of Erling Haaland Was Pre-planned, Reveals PSG's Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Marquinhos has opened up on Neymar mocking Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. PSG and Dortmund faced off in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The Ligue 1 giants completed a second leg turnaround to knock Dortmund out of the competition.

Neymar mocks Haaland: Maquinhos opens up on Brazilian's actions

Neymar 1-0. And Neymar doing the Haaland-celebration. Don’t think he did it to praise him... pic.twitter.com/gN4yIhMepW — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) March 11, 2020

Neymar scored the opening goal of the second leg and went on to mock Erling Haaland's celebration, which is also called as the Zen celebration. Neymar’s PSG teammate Marquinhos revealed that the winger’s decision to mock the Norwegian was not a sudden reaction but a pre-planned stunt.

Neymar mocks Haaland: Brazilian warned of Erling Haaland celebration throughout the game

Marquinhos revealed that Neymar enjoys mocking people. Neymar is not afraid and always responds to provocations, said Marquinhos. He further revealed that after the game he had a word with the forward, who then warned that more such Erling Haaland celebrations will follow throughout the game.

Neymar mocks Haaland: PSG squad copies Erling Haaland celebration

After the game, the entire PSG squad mocked Erling Haaland on the field. This was followed by a dressing room celebration led by Kylian Mbappe where the Frenchman mocked the 19-year-old Norwegian on Instagram. However, this didn’t go down well with the football fans, with many lashing out at PSG for the brutal mockery of the Dortmund youngster.

PSG vs Dortmund: Erling Haaland scores twice in first leg

The first leg of the clash was played at Signal Iduna Park. Erling Haaland scored twice past Keylor Navas to ensure a 2-1 victory in the game, with Neymar scoring for PSG. However, PSG were successful in turning the tie around in the second leg.

PSG vs Dortmund: Parisians knock out Bundesliga giants

PSG dominated Dortmund in the second leg that was played at Parc des Princes. Neymar and Juan Bernat scored in the first half of the game to secure a 3-2 aggregate win in the tie, with Dortmund unable to score an away goal. PSG then reached the quarter-final for the first time since 2016.

