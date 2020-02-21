NIC VS BRT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Ligue 1 Match Details

Nice will take on FC Brest in the French Ligue 1 on Friday at the Allianz Riviera. Nice are ninth in the league but have faced a drop in form over the last couple of weeks. Meanwhile, Brest are on 13th position but continue to move up the league standings with positive results on the trot. You can play the NIC vs BRT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the NIC vs BRT Dream11 prediction and squad details.

NIC vs BRT Dream11 top picks: OGC Nice give medical update on players ahead of Brest encounter

NIC vs BRT Dream11 prediction

NIC vs BRT Dream11 prediction - OGC Nice squad

Yannis Clementia, Yoann Cardinale, Walter Benítez, Noah Crétier, Riza Durmisi, Moussa Wagué, Gautier Lloris, Dante, Patrick Burner, Malang Sarr, Andy Pelmard, Christophe Hérelle, Balthazar Pierret, Evann Guess and, Stanley N'Soki, Pierre Lees-Melou, Adam Ounas, Kephren Thuram, Youcef Atal, Danilo, Arnaud Lusamba, Hichem Boudaoui, Myziane Maolida, Kasper Dolberg, Ignatius Ganago, Alexis Claude Maurice, Wylan Cyprien

NIC vs BRT Dream11 prediction - FC Brest squad

Sebastien Cibois, Gautier Larsonneur, Donovan Léon, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Ibrahima Diallo, David Kiki, Denys Bain, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Brendan Chardonnet, Haris Belkebla, Yoann Court, Christian Battocchio, Paul-Bastien Lasne, Romain Perraud, Ferris N'Goma, Gaëtan Belaud, Julien Faussurier, Mathias Autret, Ludovic Baal, Hugo Magnetti, Hianga'A M'Bock, Kévin Mayi, Gaetan Charbonnier, Irvin Cardona, Alexandre Mendy, Samuel Grandsir

NIC vs BRT Dream11 match schedule

Date- Friday, February 21, 2020

Kick-Off- 11:30 PM IST

Venue- Allianz Riviera

NIC vs BRT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: W Benitez

Defenders: C Herelle, P Burner, Dante, Moussa-Wague

Midfielders: P Lees-Melou, Y Court, H Belkebla, S Grandsir

Forwards: K Dolberg, G Charbonnier

NIC vs BRT Dream11 prediction

OFC Nice will start as favourites to win against FC Brest.

Note: Please keep in mind that these NIC vs BRT Dream11 top picks are made with our own analysis. The NIC vs BRT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results in your games.

