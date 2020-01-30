NIC Vs LYN Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team News And Updates

OGC Nice will play against Olympique Lyon in the Round of 16 of French League Cup on January 31, 2020. The match will be played at Allianz Riviera. Let us look at the NIC vs LYN Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.
Ahead of #OGCNOL, a look 🔙 at our win in the last round of the @coupedefrance! 🔴🔵pic.twitter.com/OSkf3iTSmI— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) January 29, 2020
Venue: Allianz Riviera
Date: January 31, 2020
Time: 1.25 AM IST
OGC Nice had defeated Red Star in the Round of 32 of the French League Cup. They ended up scoring twice past their opponents (and conceding once).
Lyon played against Nantes and defeated them with a 4-3 scoreline. Moussa Dembele and Houssem Aouar are the top picks for Lyon while Kasper Dolberg and Wylan Caprien are the players to watch out for Nice.
OGC Nice: WDWWD
Lyon: WWWWW
OGC Nice: Walter Benitez , Youcef Atal, Gautier Lloris, Malang Sarr, Stanley N'Soki, Arnaud Lusamba, Wylan Cyprien, Lees Melou, Claude Maurice, Adam Ounas, Kasper Dolberg
Lyon: Ciprian Tatarusanu; Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Jason Denayer, Maxwel Cornet; Jean Lucas, Lucas Tousart; Bertrand Traore, Houssem Aouar, Martin Terrier; Moussa Dembele
Captain: Moussa Dembele
Vice-captain: Wylan Cyprien
Goalkeeper: Walter Benitez
Defenders: Malang Sarr, Youcef Atal, Joachim Andersen, Jason Denayer
Midfielders: Wylan Cyprien, Martin Terrier, Houssem Aouar
Forwards: Moussa Dembele, Kasper Dolberg, Maxwel Cornet
Lyon are the favourites to win the match against OGC Nice.
