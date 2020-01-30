NIC Vs LYN Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team News And Updates

OGC Nice will play against Olympique Lyon in the Round of 16 of French League Cup on January 31, 2020. The match will be played at Allianz Riviera. Let us look at the NIC vs LYN Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

Ahead of #OGCNOL, a look 🔙 at our win in the last round of the @coupedefrance! 🔴🔵pic.twitter.com/OSkf3iTSmI — OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) January 29, 2020

NIC vs LYN Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Allianz Riviera

Date: January 31, 2020

Time: 1.25 AM IST

NIC vs LYN Dream11 Match Preview

OGC Nice had defeated Red Star in the Round of 32 of the French League Cup. They ended up scoring twice past their opponents (and conceding once).

Lyon played against Nantes and defeated them with a 4-3 scoreline. Moussa Dembele and Houssem Aouar are the top picks for Lyon while Kasper Dolberg and Wylan Caprien are the players to watch out for Nice.

NIC vs LYN Dream11 Last five matches

OGC Nice: WDWWD

Lyon: WWWWW

NIC vs LYN Dream11 Teams

OGC Nice: Walter Benitez , Youcef Atal, Gautier Lloris, Malang Sarr, Stanley N'Soki, Arnaud Lusamba, Wylan Cyprien, Lees Melou, Claude Maurice, Adam Ounas, Kasper Dolberg

Lyon: Ciprian Tatarusanu; Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Jason Denayer, Maxwel Cornet; Jean Lucas, Lucas Tousart; Bertrand Traore, Houssem Aouar, Martin Terrier; Moussa Dembele

NIC vs LYN Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Moussa Dembele

Vice-captain: Wylan Cyprien

NIC vs LYN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Walter Benitez

Defenders: Malang Sarr, Youcef Atal, Joachim Andersen, Jason Denayer

Midfielders: Wylan Cyprien, Martin Terrier, Houssem Aouar

Forwards: Moussa Dembele, Kasper Dolberg, Maxwel Cornet

NIC vs LYN Dream11 Match Prediction

Lyon are the favourites to win the match against OGC Nice.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

