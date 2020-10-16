NIM Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Live

Nimes and Paris Saint-Germain will face each other in Ligue 1 this weekend at the Stade des Costieres on October 16, Friday (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Here's a look at our NIM vs PSG Dream11 prediction, NIM vs PSG Dream11 team and the probable NIM vs PSG playing 11.

NIM vs PSG live: NIM vs PSG Dream11 prediction and preview

Nimes are currently in 13th place in the Ligue 1 table and have managed only two victories from their six matches in the league. On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain have the most lethal attacking line-up in the league land will be looking to secure their fifth victory on the trot. The defending champions failed to win the first two games but have won every game thereafter. Based on current form and recent results, PSG are favourites in our NIM vs PSG Dream11 prediction.

NIM vs PSG Dream11 prediction: Nimes vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

The two sides have previously met four times and Paris Saint-Germain have won all four meetings. Nimes will hope they can pick up a point today. The previous clash between the two sides resulted in a big 3-0 victory for Paris Saint-Germain.

NIM vs PSG Dream11 prediction: Probable NIM vs PSG playing 11

Nimes probable XI - Baptiste Reynet; Birger Meling, Anthony Briancon, Pablo Martinez, Patrick Burner; Andres Cubas, Lucas Deaux; Lamine Fomba, Yassine Benrahou, Renaud Ripart; Kevin Denkey

Paris Saint-Germain probable XI - Keylor Navas; Colin Dagba, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Mitchel Bakker; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler; Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Jese

NIM vs PSG live: NIM vs PSG Dream11 team, top picks

NIM vs PSG live: Nimes top picks

Lucas Deaux

Kevin Denkey

NIM vs PSG live: Paris Saint-Germain top picks

Ander Herrera

Neymar

NIM vs PSG Dream11 prediction: NIM vs PSG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Keylor Navas

Defenders - Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Anthony Briancon, Pablo Martinez

Midfielders - Andres Cubas, Lucas Deaux, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera (VC)

Forwards - Neymar, Mauro Icardi (C)

Note: The above NIM vs PSG Dream11 prediction, NIM vs PSG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NIM vs PSG Dream11 team and NIM vs PSG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: PSG English Twitter