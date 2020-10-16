Nimes Vs PSG Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Ligue 1 Live

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face off against Nimes on Matchday 7 of the Ligue 1 schedule on Friday, October 16 (Saturday for Indian viewers). Ligue 1 live action will begin at 12:30 am IST with the match set to be played at the Stade des Costières. Here's a look at the Nimes vs PSG live stream details, Nimes vs PSG team news and our Nimes vs PSG prediction.

Ligue 1 live: Nimes vs PSG prediction and preview

A depleted PSG side will face off against Nimes in Ligue 1 on Saturday as they look to close the gap at the top of the table. The defending champions have registered four wins and two defeats in their six games so far and will look for another three points against lowly Nimes. The hosts are 13th in the Ligue 1 standings and have two draws, two defeats and two wins so far this season. PSG will enter the clash as favourites, but Nimes could mount an upset considering the amount absentees the visitors will have.

Nimes vs PSG team news

PSG will be without midfield duo Adrien Rabiot and Danilo Periera who are out with injuries. Juan Bernat, Marquinhos and Thilo Kehrer are also injured and ruled out of the clash. Layvin Kurzawa and Angel Di Maria are suspended for this fixture. For Nimes, Clement Depres, Haris Duljevic, Sidy Sarr, Zinedine Ferhat and Anthony Briancon are suspended for the game against PSG.

Nimes vs PSG predicted line-ups

Nimes: Baptiste Reynet; Patrick Burner, Loick Landre, Pablo Martinez, Gaetan Paquiez; Lamine Fomba, Lucas Deaux; Kevin Denkey, Yassine Benrahou, Renaud Ripart; Nolan Roux.

Baptiste Reynet; Patrick Burner, Loick Landre, Pablo Martinez, Gaetan Paquiez; Lamine Fomba, Lucas Deaux; Kevin Denkey, Yassine Benrahou, Renaud Ripart; Nolan Roux. PSG: Keylor Navas; Colin Dagba, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Mitchel Bakker; Idrissa Gueye, Marco Verratti, Rafinha; Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler.

Ligue 1 schedule: Nimes vs PSG live stream

Fans in the UK can watch the Nimes vs PSG live telecast on BT Sport 3. In the USA, the Nimes vs PSG live telecast will be available on beIN SPORTS. There will be no Nimes vs PSG live stream in India but fans can keep updated with the scores on the Twitter handles of both teams. The match will begin at 12:30 am IST on Saturday, October 17.

(Image Courtesy: Nimes, Paris SG Instagram)