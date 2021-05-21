NJ Vs BRB Dream11: Newcastle Jets Vs Brisbane Roar FC Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Newcastle Jets are all set to square off against Brisbane Roar FC in their upcoming A-League clash on Friday, May 21. The Australian domestic league fixture will be played at the McDonald Jones Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7:05 PM (2:35 PM IST). Let's have a look at the NJ vs BRB Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

Ready to pounce on three points! 🦁



🆚 Newcastle Jets

📍 McDonald Jones Stadium

⏰ 7:05pm

📺 Fox Sports, Kayo & MyFootball Live App#NEWvBRI #ForTheCrest pic.twitter.com/sLhFDnvnWI — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) May 20, 2021

NJ vs BRB Match Preview

Newcastle Jets have been one of the worst-performing teams in the ongoing A-League season having recorded just three wins from 22 games while playing out five draws and suffering from 15 losses this season. Currently slotted at the bottom of the barrel, the hosts find themselves in the 12th position trailing 11th ranked Melbourne Victory by one point. Heading into the match following a 13 game winless run, Newcastle Jets will be eager to bounce back on the winning ways and look to avoid ending their ongoing A-League campaign as the last ranked team on the table.

Brisbane Roar FC on the other hand will head into the game following a three-match winless streak which saw their last outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Adelaide United. Currently slotted sixth on the league table, Brisbane Roar FC have recorded eight wins while playing out seven draws and suffering from six losses this season. With 31 points against their tally, The visitors find themselves on par with Western Sydney Wanderers while having a game in hand. Brisbane Roar FC will look to take advantage of the situation and walk away with three points which will help them cement their position in the top six of the A-League table on Friday.

NJ vs BRB Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - D. Wenzel-Halls or R. Odnovan

Vice-Captain - C. Brown or A. Thurgate

NJ vs BRB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – J. Young

Defenders – K. Trewin, N. Topor-Stanley, M. Gillesphey, C. OToole

Midfielders –M. Millar, J. O'Shea, A. Thurgate, C. Brown

Strikers –R. Odnovan, D. Wenzel-Halls

NJ vs BRB Dream11 Prediction

Prediction- Brisbane Roar FC start the match as favourites and are expected to walk away with a win on Friday.

Prediction- Newcastle Jets 0-1 Brisbane Roar FC

Note: The above NJ vs BRB Dream11 prediction, NJ vs BRB Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NJ vs BRB Dream11 Team and NJ vs BRB Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result