NJ Vs BRB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Bottom-ranked Newcastle Jets take on midtable side Brisbane Roar in their upcoming clash on Matchday 12 of the A-League. The fixture is set to be played at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday, January 20, and is scheduled to kick off at 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at NJ vs BRB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks and other match details.

MID-WEEK MATCH DAY 🔵🔴

Jets v Roar

McDonald Jones Stadium

Gates open at 6.00pm

KICK-OFF: 7.05pm ⚽



📺 FoxSports, Kayo & MyFootball App pic.twitter.com/jRceaWkrui — NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) January 19, 2021

The Newcastle Jets have started off their A-League campaign in poor fashion as the hosts find themselves in a bad patch of form. Having played just three matches in the A-league, Craig Dean's side is yet to pick up any points as the Jets have suffered three straight defeats. They will be looking at this match as the perfect opportunity to earn some points and build some positive momentum as the season progresses.

Also Read EPL Looks Into Claim West Brom Agreed Not To Play Snodgrass

The Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, walk into the match following a comfortable 3-1 win against the Melbourne Victory in their last A-league outing. They have played only two matches with their tournament opener against Melbourne City FC ending in a loss. The visitors had three of their matches postponed due to the Covid-19 regulations in Australia with their last outing coming in the first week of January. However, Warren Moon’s team will look to carry on its winning form and aim for its second win of the season.

NJ vs BRB Playing 11

Newcastle Jets- Jack Duncan, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Nigel Boogaard, Lachlan Jackson, Steven Ugarkovic, Connor O'Toole, Angus Thurgate, Kosta Petratos, Ramy Najjarine, Valentino Yuel, Roy O'Donovan

Also Read Real Madrid Transfer News: Alaba To Earn €12M With Los Blancos, Signing Expected Soon

Brisbane Roar- Jamie Young, Tom Aldred, Rahmat Akbari, Macauley Gillesphey, Jack Hingert, Corey Brown, Jai Ingham, Jay O'Shea, Joe Champness, Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzel-Halls

NJ vs BRB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Jamie Young

Defenders- Macauley Gillesphey, Lachlan Jackson, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Connor O'Toole

Midfielders- Jay O'Shea, Angus Thurgate, Rahmat Akbari, Steven Ugarkovic

Strikers- Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Roy O'Donovan

Also Read Messi To Espanyol? Pochettino Reveals Deal With Barcelona During Striker's Teenage Days

NJ vs BRB Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Roy O'Donovan or Dylan Wenzel-Halls

Vice-Captain- Steven Ugarkovic or Rahmat Akbari

NJ vs BRB Match prediction

Despite having a bad start to their campaign it is easy to notice that the hosts have lost their matches by very small margins. The visitors, on the other hand, might be rusty as they have not played any match since January 2. The Newcastle Jets might take advantage of the opportunity and aim to register their first win of the season. However, the Brisbane Roar start the match as the heavy favourites and are likely to win the contest. We predict a narrow win for the Brisbane Roar as the result of this A-league clash.

Also Read Manchester United Have "all The Ingredients" To Win Premier League, Says Parker

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-2 Brisbane Roar FC

Note: The above NJ vs BRB Dream11 prediction, NJ vs BRB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NJ vs BRB Dream11 Team and NJ vs BRB playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.