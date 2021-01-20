NJ Vs BRB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Quick links:
Bottom-ranked Newcastle Jets take on midtable side Brisbane Roar in their upcoming clash on Matchday 12 of the A-League. The fixture is set to be played at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday, January 20, and is scheduled to kick off at 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at NJ vs BRB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks and other match details.
MID-WEEK MATCH DAY 🔵🔴— NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) January 19, 2021
Jets v Roar
McDonald Jones Stadium
Gates open at 6.00pm
KICK-OFF: 7.05pm ⚽
📺 FoxSports, Kayo & MyFootball App pic.twitter.com/jRceaWkrui
The Newcastle Jets have started off their A-League campaign in poor fashion as the hosts find themselves in a bad patch of form. Having played just three matches in the A-league, Craig Dean's side is yet to pick up any points as the Jets have suffered three straight defeats. They will be looking at this match as the perfect opportunity to earn some points and build some positive momentum as the season progresses.
Also Read EPL Looks Into Claim West Brom Agreed Not To Play Snodgrass
The Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, walk into the match following a comfortable 3-1 win against the Melbourne Victory in their last A-league outing. They have played only two matches with their tournament opener against Melbourne City FC ending in a loss. The visitors had three of their matches postponed due to the Covid-19 regulations in Australia with their last outing coming in the first week of January. However, Warren Moon’s team will look to carry on its winning form and aim for its second win of the season.
Newcastle Jets- Jack Duncan, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Nigel Boogaard, Lachlan Jackson, Steven Ugarkovic, Connor O'Toole, Angus Thurgate, Kosta Petratos, Ramy Najjarine, Valentino Yuel, Roy O'Donovan
Also Read Real Madrid Transfer News: Alaba To Earn €12M With Los Blancos, Signing Expected Soon
Brisbane Roar- Jamie Young, Tom Aldred, Rahmat Akbari, Macauley Gillesphey, Jack Hingert, Corey Brown, Jai Ingham, Jay O'Shea, Joe Champness, Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzel-Halls
Goalkeeper- Jamie Young
Defenders- Macauley Gillesphey, Lachlan Jackson, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Connor O'Toole
Midfielders- Jay O'Shea, Angus Thurgate, Rahmat Akbari, Steven Ugarkovic
Strikers- Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Roy O'Donovan
Also Read Messi To Espanyol? Pochettino Reveals Deal With Barcelona During Striker's Teenage Days
Captain- Roy O'Donovan or Dylan Wenzel-Halls
Vice-Captain- Steven Ugarkovic or Rahmat Akbari
Despite having a bad start to their campaign it is easy to notice that the hosts have lost their matches by very small margins. The visitors, on the other hand, might be rusty as they have not played any match since January 2. The Newcastle Jets might take advantage of the opportunity and aim to register their first win of the season. However, the Brisbane Roar start the match as the heavy favourites and are likely to win the contest. We predict a narrow win for the Brisbane Roar as the result of this A-league clash.
Also Read Manchester United Have "all The Ingredients" To Win Premier League, Says Parker
Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-2 Brisbane Roar FC
Note: The above NJ vs BRB Dream11 prediction, NJ vs BRB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NJ vs BRB Dream11 Team and NJ vs BRB playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.