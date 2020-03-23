The Debate
NJ Vs MLC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All A-League Match Details

Football News

NJ vs MLC Dream11 prediction: Newcastle Jets take on Melbourne City FC in the Australian A-League on Monday. Here are the predicted line-ups.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
nj vs mlc dream11

Newcastle Jets will take on Melbourne City FC at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Monday. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 2:00 PM IST. Melbourne City, who are ninth in the A-League standings, will enter the match as favourites against Newcastle. The NJ vs MLC Dreamm11 match will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus lockdown in Australia. Fans can play the NJ vs MLC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the NJ vs MLC Dream11 prediction and NJ vs MLC Dream11 squad details.

Newcastle Jets host in-form Melbourne City FC on home turf

NJ vs MLC Dream 11 prediction

NJ vs MLC Dream 11 prediction - Newcastle Jets squad

Glen Moss, Lewis Italiano, Keegan Hughes, Noah JamesBobby Burns, Kaine Sheppard, Matthew Millar, Lachlan Jackson, Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Benjamin Kantarovski, Steven Ugarkovic, Wes Hoolahan, Abdiel Arroyo, Dimitrios Petratos, Nick Fitzgerald, Joe Ledley, Johnny Koutroumbis, Matthew Ridenton, Patrick Langlois, Angus Thurgate, Roy O'Donovan, Kosta Petratos, Jack Simmons, Yerasimakis Petratos

NJ vs MLC Dream 11 prediction - Melbourne City FC squad

Tom Glover, Dean Bouzanis, Scott Jamieson, Harrison Delbridge, Jack Hendry, Conor Metcalfe, Kerrin Stokes, Richard Windbichler, Tommaso Silvestri, Markel Susaeta, Rostyn Griffiths, Jamie Maclaren, Florin Berenguer, Nathaniel Atkinson, Denis Genreau, Lachlan Wales, Ramy Najjarine, Moudi Najjar, Idrus Abdulahi, Bernardo Oliveira Dias, Craig Noone, Adrián Luna, Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Gianluca Iannucci, Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Colakovski

NJ vs MLC Dream11 match schedule

Date - Monday, March 23, 2020
Kick-off time - 2:00 PM IST
Venue - McDonald Jones Stadium

NJ vs MLC Dream11 prediction: NJ vs MLC Dream11 top picks 

Here are the NJ vs MLC Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Goalkeeper: L Italiano

Defenders: N Atkinson, C Good, N Boogard, N Topor-Stanley (VC)

Midfielders: J Brillante, M Susaeta, S Ugarkovic, N Millar

Forwards: J McLaren (C), D Petratos

NJ vs MLC Dream11 prediction

Melbourne City FC will start as favourites to win against Newcastle Jets in the A-League on Monday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these NJ vs MLC Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The NJ vs MLC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

First Published:
COMMENT
Related Stories

