NJ Vs PG Dream11: Newcastle Jets Vs Perth Glory Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Newcastle Jets face Perth Glory in their final match of the ongoing A-League campaign on Saturday, June 5. The Australian domestic league clash is set to be played at the McDonald Jones Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 5:10 PM AWST (2:40 PM IST). Let's have a look at the NJ vs PG Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

Tickets are on sale for our final home game of the season!



🎟 https://t.co/ccGi7aLjOT#NeverTearUsApart #ALeague pic.twitter.com/LXcpbVnhSa — NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) June 4, 2021

NJ vs PG Match Preview

Newcastle Jets will enter the game brimming with confidence after recording a massive 0-2 win over Central Coast Mariners in their previous outing. The hosts managed to break their 14 games winless run and were finally able to pick up their fourth win of the season in their last match. Heading into the match as the last ranked team on the A-League table, the hosts have recorded four wins from 24 games while playing out five draws and suffered 15 losses this season. They stand will be aiming to end the tournament above Melbourne Victory as the second last team on the table but will have to work hard in order to snatch away points from Perth Glory.

Perth Glory will start the game after seeing their six-game unbeaten run end following the narrow 1-2 loss again Brisbane Roar FC in their previous outing. The visitors had done well in May last month winning four matches on the trot and followed it up with two draws against Macarthur FC and Wellington Phoenix before the loss to Brisbane Roar FC. Currently slotted ninth on the A-League table, they have recorded nine wins from 25 games while playing out six draws and stuffed from 10 losses this season. With 33 points against their name, Perth Glory stands a chance to end their league campaign on a high possibly moving up to the seventh position if a few results go their way on Saturday.

NJ vs PG Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - R. ODonovan or D. Castro

Vice-Captain - B. Fornaroli or A. Keogh

NJ vs PG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - J. Duncan

Defenders – D. Lachmann, N. Topor-Stanley, R. Warland, C. OToole

Midfielders – D. Castro, A. Thurgate, N. Kilkenny

Strikers – A. Keogh, B. Fornaroli, R. ODonovan

NJ vs PG Dream11 Prediction

Perth Glory start the match as favourites and are expected to end the game with a win over Newcastle Jets on Saturday.

Prediction- Newcastle Jets 0-1 Perth Glory

Note: The above NJ vs PG Dream11 prediction, NJ vs PG Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NJ vs PG Dream11 Team and NJ vs PG Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result