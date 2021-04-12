NJ Vs PG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Game Preview

Quick links:
Image Source: Perth Glory/ Twitter
Newcastle Jets (NJ) will lock horns with Perth Glory (PG) in the upcoming match of the A-League on Tuesday, April 13 at 7:05 PM local time (2:35 PM IST). The game will be played at the McDonald Jones Stadium in New Lambton, Australia. Here is our NJ vs PG Dream11 prediction, top picks and NJ vs PG Dream11 team.
Both the teams are in desperate need of a win as they are both in the bottom three of the standings. Perth Glory are currently at the tenth spot of the A-League table with seventeen points. Steven Ugarkovic and team have played fourteen games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing seven (two draws). Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot of the table with eleven points and a win-loss record of 3-11 (two draws).
Newcastle Jets: Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Yerasimakis Petratos, Lucas Mauragis, Syahrian Abimanyu, Liridon Krasniqi, Ali Abbas, Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Ramy Najjarine, Matthew Millar, Angus Thurgate, Luka Pršo, Jason Hoffman, Connor O'Toole, Ben Kantarovski, Jack Simmons, Ryan Goodhew, Johnny Koutroumbis, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Nigel Boogaard, Lachlan Jackson, Patrick Langlois, Robert Burns, Jack Duncan, Lewis Italiano, Keegan Hughes
Perth Glory: Bruno Fornaroli, Christopher Oikonomidis, Nicholas D'Agostino, Andy Keogh, Ciaran Bramwell, Bryce Bafford, Diego Castro, Neil Kilkenny, Carlo Armiento, Daniel Stynes, Brandon Wilson, Callum Timmins, Nicholas Sullivan, Luke Bodnar, Trent Ostler, Sebastian Langkamp, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, sama Malik, Kosuke Ota, Jason Geria, Joshua Rawlins, Mason Tatafu, Riley Warland, Nicholas Walsh, Joshua James Rawlins, Liam Reddy, Tando Velaphi
Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Perth Glory will come out on top in this contest.
Match Preview...— Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) April 12, 2021
Glory boosted by return of Ikonomidis for Jets clash: https://t.co/v1pC2vTdM5
âš½ï¸ @NewcastleJetsFC v Glory
ðŸ•°ï¸Tuesday 13 April, 5.05pm WST
ðŸŸï¸ Coffs Harbour International Stadium
ðŸ“º @FOXSportsAUS Channel 505, @kayosports @ALeague #OneGlory pic.twitter.com/1JSJJZgGy1
Note: The above NJ vs PG Dream11 prediction, NJ vs PG Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NJ vs PG Dream11 Team and NJ vs PG Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.