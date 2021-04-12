NJ Vs PG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Game Preview

Newcastle Jets (NJ) will lock horns with Perth Glory (PG) in the upcoming match of the A-League on Tuesday, April 13 at 7:05 PM local time (2:35 PM IST). The game will be played at the McDonald Jones Stadium in New Lambton, Australia. Here is our NJ vs PG Dream11 prediction, top picks and NJ vs PG Dream11 team.

NJ vs PG Dream11 Match Preview

Both the teams are in desperate need of a win as they are both in the bottom three of the standings. Perth Glory are currently at the tenth spot of the A-League table with seventeen points. Steven Ugarkovic and team have played fourteen games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing seven (two draws). Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot of the table with eleven points and a win-loss record of 3-11 (two draws).

NJ vs PG Dream11 schedule

Australia date and time: Tuesday, April 13 at 7:05 PM

India date and time: Tuesday, April 13 at 2:35 PM

Venue: McDonald Jones Stadium, New Lambton, Australia

A-League table: NJ vs PG squad

Newcastle Jets: Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Yerasimakis Petratos, Lucas Mauragis, Syahrian Abimanyu, Liridon Krasniqi, Ali Abbas, Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Ramy Najjarine, Matthew Millar, Angus Thurgate, Luka Pršo, Jason Hoffman, Connor O'Toole, Ben Kantarovski, Jack Simmons, Ryan Goodhew, Johnny Koutroumbis, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Nigel Boogaard, Lachlan Jackson, Patrick Langlois, Robert Burns, Jack Duncan, Lewis Italiano, Keegan Hughes

Perth Glory: Bruno Fornaroli, Christopher Oikonomidis, Nicholas D'Agostino, Andy Keogh, Ciaran Bramwell, Bryce Bafford, Diego Castro, Neil Kilkenny, Carlo Armiento, Daniel Stynes, Brandon Wilson, Callum Timmins, Nicholas Sullivan, Luke Bodnar, Trent Ostler, Sebastian Langkamp, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, sama Malik, Kosuke Ota, Jason Geria, Joshua Rawlins, Mason Tatafu, Riley Warland, Nicholas Walsh, Joshua James Rawlins, Liam Reddy, Tando Velaphi

NJ vs PG top picks

Newcastle Jets: Connor O'Toole, Steven Ugarkovic, Valentino Yuel

Perth Glory: Darryl Lachman, Neil Kilkenny, Diego Castro

NJ vs PG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Liam Reddy

Defenders: Connor O'Toole, Darryl Lachman, Dane Ingham, Jonathan Aspropotamitis

Midfielders: Steven Ugarkovic, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Neil Kilkenny

Forwards: Valentino Yuel, Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

NJ vs PG dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Perth Glory will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above NJ vs PG Dream11 prediction, NJ vs PG Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NJ vs PG Dream11 Team and NJ vs PG Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

