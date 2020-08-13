NJ Vs WEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Live Game Info

Newcastle Jets will host Wellington Phoenix on Matchday 26 of A-League 2019-20 at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. Newcastle Jets are 9th on the points table with 31 points to their name. The hosts have got all the three points in only 8 of the 25 games they have featured in the season so far (Draws 7, Losses 10). Newcastle Jets successfully won three times in their last 5 outings (Draw 1, Loss 1). Newcastle Jets won 1-0 in their last league game against Western United.
As for Wellington Phoenix, they are 3rd on the points table with a total of 41 points in their bank. Phoenix have won 12 games in the Australian top-tier season so far (Draws 5, Losses 8). However, the team has seemingly struggled in recent weeks as they have bagged just 1 win in their last 5 games (Draws 2, Losses 2). Wellington Phoenix drew 1-1 in their last A-League clash against Brisbane Roar. Both teams will be playing their last game of the 2019-20 season.
The NJ vs WEL matchup will commence on Thursday, August 13, 2020, 3:00 PM. Fans can play the NJ vs WEL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our NJ vs WEL Dream11 prediction, NJ vs WEL Dream11 top picks and NJ vs WEL Dream11 team.
Our final regular season fixture before @aleague Finals ðŸ’ªâ£ â£ ðŸ†š @newcastlejetsfc ðŸŸï¸ Netstrata Jubileeâ£ ðŸ•¤ 7.30 pm AEST 9.30 pm NZTâ£ ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡º @FoxFootballAus @KayoSports MyFootballLive App. â£ ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¿ @SkySportNZ 7 Sky Sport Nowâ£ â£ #StandUpWithYourNix #ERereTeKeo
