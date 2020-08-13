NJ Vs WEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Live Game Info

Newcastle Jets will host Wellington Phoenix on Matchday 26 of A-League 2019-20 at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. Newcastle Jets are 9th on the points table with 31 points to their name. The hosts have got all the three points in only 8 of the 25 games they have featured in the season so far (Draws 7, Losses 10). Newcastle Jets successfully won three times in their last 5 outings (Draw 1, Loss 1). Newcastle Jets won 1-0 in their last league game against Western United.

As for Wellington Phoenix, they are 3rd on the points table with a total of 41 points in their bank. Phoenix have won 12 games in the Australian top-tier season so far (Draws 5, Losses 8). However, the team has seemingly struggled in recent weeks as they have bagged just 1 win in their last 5 games (Draws 2, Losses 2). Wellington Phoenix drew 1-1 in their last A-League clash against Brisbane Roar. Both teams will be playing their last game of the 2019-20 season.

The NJ vs WEL matchup will commence on Thursday, August 13, 2020, 3:00 PM. Fans can play the NJ vs WEL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our NJ vs WEL Dream11 prediction, NJ vs WEL Dream11 top picks and NJ vs WEL Dream11 team.

NJ vs WEL Dream11 prediction: NJ vs WEL Dream11 team

NJ vs WEL live: NJ vs WEL top picks

Connor O’Toole (Captain) Maki Petratos (Vice-captain) Bernie Ibini-Isei Ulises Davila Callum McCowatt Gary Hooper

NJ vs WEL live: Probable NJ vs WEL playing 11

Newcastle Jets : Lewis Italiano, Nigel Boogaard, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Johnny Koutroumbis, Nick Fitzgerald, Abdiel Arroyo, Angus Thurgate, Joe Ledley, Connor O’Toole, Maki Petratos, Bernie Ibini-Isei

: Lewis Italiano, Nigel Boogaard, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Johnny Koutroumbis, Nick Fitzgerald, Abdiel Arroyo, Angus Thurgate, Joe Ledley, Connor O’Toole, Maki Petratos, Bernie Ibini-Isei Wellington Phoenix FC: Stefan Marinovic, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, Steven Taylor, Liberato Cacace, Callan Elliot, Cameron Devlin, Alex Rufer, Jaushua Sotirio, Ulises Davila, Callum McCowatt, Gary Hooper

NJ vs WEL Dream11 prediction

Our NJ vs WEL Dream11 prediction is that Newcastle Jets will win this game.

Note: The NJ vs WEL Dream11 prediction and NJ vs WEL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NJ vs WEL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Jets, Phoenix/Instagram)