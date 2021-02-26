NJ-W Vs ADL-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, W-League 2021 Match Preview

Newcastle Jets will square off against Adelaide United in search of their second victory in the Westfield W-League. The match will be played on Friday, February 26, 2021. Here are the NJ-W vs ADL-W Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Red Devils send scout to Sevilla to keep tab on Jules Kounde

NJ-W vs ADL-W live: NJ-W vs ADL-W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: No. Sports ground, New South Wales

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021

Time: 12.35 pm IST

NJ-W vs ADL-W live: NJ-W vs ADL-W Dream11 prediction and preview

Newcastle Jets have struggled for decent form since the start of the current campaign. In the previous game, the Jets lost out to Melbourne Victory with Kayla Ann Morrison and Catherine Zimmerman scoring a goal each to bag the most favourable outcome for their team. Newcastle Jets have racked up just one victory this season with four points in seven games. They languish at the seventh spot in the W-League standings.

Adelaide United have ensured a fine campaign as they sit at the fourth spot in the W-League. They have racked up 13 points after eight games with two victories and defeats each from the previous five games. In the previous game, Adelaide United lost out to current league leaders Sydney FC.

Also Read | De Gea transfer: Man United doubt shotstopper's hefty-wage worth, keen on selling him

NJ-W vs ADL-W Dream11 team news

Newcastle Jets have a completely fit squad ahead of their clash against Adelaide United with no injuries reported as yet. Rhianna Polliciana is the only player to miss out due to suspension following a red card she picked up in the previous game. Tiana Jaber and Laura Allan have been called up for the game.

Adelaide United have just one injury concern with Laura Johns sitting out due to a groin injury. In a major boost for the club, Chelsie Dawber and Abbey Burns mark their return into the squad after recovering from their respective injuries.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: PL giants set to look beyond Jadon Sancho in 2021 summer window

NJ-W vs ADL-W playing 11

Goalkeeper: Annalee Grove

Defenders: Matilda McNamara, Charlotte Grant, Taren King, Tessa Tamplin

Midfielders: Emily Condon, Georgia Campagnale, Jemma House

Forwards: Maria Jose Rojas, Mallory Weber, Sophie Harding

NJ-W vs ADL-W match prediction and top picks

Newcastle Jets: Sophie Harding, Jemma House (vc)

Adelaide United: Maria Jose Rojas (c), Mallory Weber

NJ-W vs ADL-W match prediction

Adelaide United have performed comparatively better and are the favourites to win the game against Newcastle Jets 2-0.

Also Read | Man United fans roast Anthony Martial after video of Solskjaer shouting circulates: WATCH

Note: The NJ-W vs ADL-W match prediction is based on our own analysis. The NJ-W vs ADL-W playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Adelaide United website