No Cristiano Ronaldo In FIFA WC? Italy, Portugal Drawn In Same Path Of Qualifier Playoffs

With the European FIFA World Cup qualifier group stage having come to an end, only 3 more teams can qualify for the tournament in Qatar via the playoff route.

With the 2022 European FIFA World Cup qualifier group stage having come to an end, only three more teams can qualify for the tournament in Qatar via the playoff route.

Since Euro 2016 champions Portugal and Euro 2020 champions Italy are drawn in the same bracket of playoffs, only one of the two sides will make it to the competition next year. Meanwhile, two other European teams will also qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup via playoffs.

European FIFA World Cup playoff qualifier draw revealed

As seen in the tweet below, Path C's qualification route has Italy and Portugal in the same group, meaning there is a possibility that one of the last two European champions will not make it to the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo would desperately hope that the Seleção make it to the tournament next year as this could be the last time the five-time Ballon d'Or winner might take part in the competition.

However, before Italy and Portugal potentially face each other in a World Cup qualifier decider, they will first have to face North Macedonia and Turkey respectively.

Elsewhere, Path B contains Russia, Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic in the same group. Poland will face Russia in the first game, while Sweden will face the Czech Republic in the other. The winner of both matches will face each other in a final to qualify for the World Cup.

Path A has Scotland, Ukraine, Wales and Austria. Scotland will face Ukraine while Wales will face Austria.

