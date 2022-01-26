No English Premier League Games This Weekend; Here's Why

The Premier League has seen a total of 22 matches postponed so far this season but they will still be going into the winter break without any rescheduling of those matches. The winter break was introduced in the 2019-20 season to give players a break after the very hectic festive period. There are a few international matches set to be played but mainly the clubs have been given a rest period to recuperate ahead of the hectic schedule to come.

EPL football clubs have played a lot of games over the Christmas and New Year period, especially the teams that are playing in multiple tournaments like the Champions League, the FA Cup and the English League cup. Players and managers have complained about a crowded schedule so this mini-break comes as a huge respite for the players. Last season the teams did not get this break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When will the Premier League resume?

There is one EPL game set to be played on February 5, between Watford and Burnley. Following that the next game will be played on February 9 with Newcastle and Everton to face each other as well as West Ham and Watford. Burnley will play Manchester United on February 9 a little after the first two games kick-off.

Other leagues will start a little earlier like the Spanish La Liga has matches starting from February 5 to February 7. Barcelona will take on Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will face Granada. However, before that, the Copa del Rey will be played on February 3 and 4. Bundesliga is also set to start slightly earlier with football games on February 5.

Upcoming Premier League fixtures

Date Fixture Kick-off Time (IST) February 5 Burnley vs Watford 11:30 PM February 9 Newcastle vs Everton 01:15 AM February 9 West Ham vs Watford 01:15 AM February 9 Burnley vs Manchester United 01:30 AM February 10 Manchester City vs Brentford 01:15 AM February 10 Norwich vs Crystal Palace 01:15 AM February 10 Tottenham vs Southampton 01:15 AM February 10 Aston Villa vs Leeds United 01:30 AM February 11 Liverpool vs Leicester 01:15 AM February 11 Wolves vs Arsenal 01:15 AM

Image: PremierLeague.com