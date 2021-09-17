No Lionel Messi Or Cristiano Ronaldo? Here's The 'Most Valuable 11' In World Football

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Neymar, to name a few, headline the most valuable football XI based on Transfermarkt's valuation. However, there is no place for Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, who have a total of 11 Ballon d'Ors between them.

The team's total value is an amazing €1.05 billion, with Mbappe valued the highest at €160 million. The team consists of a goalkeeper, four defenders, two midfielders, two wingers, and two strikers in a 4-4-2 formation. Take a look at the team and its players here:

Most Valuable XI in Football

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) - €70 million

He has been considered the best goalkeeper in the world for the past few years and there is little doubt about that. After helping Atletico win the La Liga, he has cemented his name further as one of the greatest shot-stoppers to grace the game.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - €75 million

He has made is his name as one of the top full-backs in the game and despite an indifferent 2020-21 season with Liverpool, at 22 years of age, he has a long way to go.

Centre-back: Ruben Dias (Manchester City) - €75 million

Bought by Manchester City for a fee rumoured to be around €68 million, the Portuguese centre-half has been a mainstay for City and never looked back. He was so good that he even won the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Centre-back: Marquinhos (PSG) - €75 million

He has truly made himself into one of the best centre-halves in the game right now. So difficult to get past, excellent on the ball and very flexible in his positioning.

Left-back: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - €70 million

He burst onto the scenes with his electric pace and superb dribbling skills. An all-out attacking full-back, he has now worked on his physicality to improve his defensive game. At just 20 years of age, his value will most likely keep increasing.

Right-midfield: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - €100 million

Record holder for the most goals scored in a single Premer League season, the Premier League and Champions League winner's inclusion in this team is not a surprise as he's rated so highly.

Central midfield: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - €100 million

There is probably not a single team that would not want to get its hands on this magician of a playmaker. He is the most valuable midfielder in the game and there is no questioning that.

Central midfield: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - €90 million

He has been Manchester United's talisman for the past year and a half. His inclusion is certainly not a doubt considering his age and ability.

Left-midfield: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) - €100 million

He may never have won a Ballon d'Or but he has definitely been one of the top players in football for the past 6-7 years. He continues to show it in Ligue 1.

Centre-forward: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - €130 million

The 21-year-old goalscoring machine needs no introduction. His 64 goals in 64 games for Dortmund speak for themselves. There is no doubt that his value is going to be on the up for the foreseeable future.

Centre-forward: Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - €160 million

World Cup winner at the age of 19 and the top scorer of Ligue 1 for two consecutive seasons. He is considered as a future Ballon d'Or winner but for now, he is the most valuable player in the world. Real Madrid were ready to pay a reported €200 million for him this summer when his contract is set to run out at the end of this season - a claim that shows his value in the footballing circuit.

(Image: AP)