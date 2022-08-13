No Place For Jules Kounde In Barca's Registered List, Lewandowski To Play La Liga Opener

La Liga heavyweights Barcelona have made a major step forward by raising a substantial amount of funds to help register most of their new summer signings. The Catalan giants are required to register all of their new signings if they are to feature them in a match in the domestic league. According to reports, Xavi's side have managed to register four new signings, including Robert Lewandowski. However, Jules Kounde misses out and hence may not be permitted to play against Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona register Lewandowski but not Kounde

Barcelona have reportedly managed to register four of their new signings after raising about £85 million via the sale of 24.5% of Barca Studios to Orpheus Media. As per reports, the new signings registered include Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie.

Meanwhile, they have also reportedly registered the contract renewals of Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto. If they are to register Jules Kounde, it is believed they will have to free some of their salary mass. Now, it remains to be seen if the club are able to register the 23-year-old French defender before their next game against Real Sociedad on August 21.

Barcelona raise funds via sale of Barca Studios

Barcelona released a detailed statement on August 12 to confirm that they were raising funds via the sale of Barca Studios. The statement read,

"FC Barcelona announces the sale of 24.5% of Barça Studios to the company Orpheus Media, managed by Mr Jaume Roures, an audiovisual production company with a long history of producing content, for 100 million euros.

The agreement complements the one signed on 29 July with Socios.com and will help to accelerate the growth of the club's digital, NFT and Web.3 strategy.

The sale was conducted under the authorisation of the General Assembly of FC Barcelona Members last October 23.

With this investment, the strategic partners in Barça Studios show confidence in the value of the project and the future of digital content in the world of sport."

Barcelona's 23-man squad for La Liga opener

Goalkeeper: Marc-André ter Stegen



Defenders: Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Samuel Umtiti



Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Miralem Pjanic, Franck Kessie, Frenkie de Jong, Nico Gonzalez.



Forwards: Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raphinha, Martin Braithwaite.