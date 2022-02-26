'No Regrets,' Says Philippe Coutinho On Barcelona Move As He Makes Successful PL Return

Even though star Brazilian attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho struggled in Spain after making his big-money move to Barcelona from Liverpool, the 29-year old has now revealed that he does not regret his decision.

The Catalan giants signed the 'Little Magician' for a staggering £142 million in January 2018. However, Coutinho seems to be in outstanding form ever since he returned to the Premier League with Aston Villa.

Philippe Coutinho does not regret move to Barcelona from Liverpool

In a conversation with ESPN, Philippe Coutinho answered, "No," when asked if he regretted leaving Liverpool in the first place in January 2018. "At certain times we have to make decisions, and one of my big dreams was to play for Barcelona. At that moment I decided to make that decision, but always with great affection, respect and gratitude for Liverpool and for the friendships over the years I've been in the club. At that moment I had a decision to make and I don't regret it."

The 29-year old struggled at the Nou Camp as he only scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 76 La Liga matches for the Catalan giants. With Coutinho have returned to the Premier League now with a loan move to Aston Villa, the Brazilian international explained how he was excited to reunite with legendary Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard, who is currently the manager of the club.

The final thoughts of Steven Gerrard ahead of the weekend. 🎙️ #BHAAVL — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 25, 2022

Speaking on working with Gerrard once again, Coutinho said, "I always admired him a lot. For me, it was an honour to have played with him. Now having him as a coach, with the experience he has, training has been strong and demanding. He has great ambitions. I am happy to be here and I hope to respond to what he expects by helping our team to achieve our goals.

Coutinho has had a successful return to the Premier League as he has already contributed with both goals and assists for Aston Villa. The 29-year old has chipped in with two goals and two assists in just six league games. His immediate impact has already seen him become a fan favourite at Villa Park.