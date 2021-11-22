No Zinedine Zidane At Manchester United? Ex-Real Madrid Icon Turns Down Old Trafford Offer

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly turned down the managerial offer presented to him by Manchester United to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. According to reports, a job in the English Premier League doesn't interest the Frenchman, who is reportedly keen on coaching Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, it has also been learnt that Zidane's wife Veronique doesn't want the 1998 Ballon d'Or winner to take any job offers anytime soon.

Earlier, it was reported that Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo had been asked to persuade Zidane to take the top job at Old Trafford after the French coach refused to accept their initial offer. Several media reports had suggested that Zidane was approached by United with an offer but he refused to accept it.

Since Zidane had coached Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid, it was reported that the Portuguese footballer is expected to convince the former World Cup winner to join Manchester United as manager.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on quitting his job at Parc des Princes in order to replace Solskjaer at Old Trafford. If Pochettino is indeed hired as United's long-term manager ahead of next season, Zidane could move to PSG as their new coach.

United, on the other hand, have appointed first-team coach Michael Carrick as manager for the forthcoming games and he will be at the helm until an interim manager is hired. The interim manager will be replaced at the end of the season, said United in a statement.

What led to Solskjaer's sacking?

After losing four of United's last 7 games in all competitions, Solskjaer was under a lot of pressure to produce results. There was no sign from United's board that Solskjaer's job was in jeopardy until the 5-0 loss to Liverpool late last month. However, following the thumping by Liverpool, rumours of Solskjaer's dismissal grew louder. On Saturday, United lost 4-1 to Watford, which put the final nail in the coffin.

United are currently placed 8th in the league table with 17 points and are leading Group F in the Champions League. The Red Devils will look to bounce back against Villarreal and move things upward at least in the Champions League, with contests against the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Crystal Palace lined up in the next four fixtures of Premier League.

Image: AP