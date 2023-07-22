Last Updated:

Noah Okafor Is The Latest Addition In AC Milan’s Summer Spending Spree

Switzerland striker Noah Okafor is the latest addition in AC Milan’s summer spending spree. The Rossoneri announced on Saturday that Okafor signed a five-season contract following a transfer from Red Bull Salzburg that was reportedly worth 14 million euros ($15.5 million).

Associated Press Television News
Okafor joined fellow arrivals Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders — who all have signed with Milan after former captain Paolo Maldini was let go as sporting director.

The 23-year-old Okafor is expected to back up Olivier Giroud at center forward. He scored 34 goals in 110 appearances with Salzburg, winning four Austrian titles and three Austrian Cups.

