Noel Gallagher Left In Pool Of Blood After 'headbutt' During Man City's Title Celebrations

Manchester City defended their Premier League crown after staging a comeback win over Aston Villa on Sunday. A strike from Rodri and a late brace from Ilkay Gundogan were enough for Manchester City to register a 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa. While the fans inside the Etihad stadium erupted in joy the moment was an unforgettable one for Noel Gallagher who had to be taken to hospital and didn't get to see the game finish.

Premier League news: Why was Noel Gallagher taken to hospital?

According to reports the Oasis legend ( Noel Gallagher) was left "covered in blood" after Ilkay Gundogan scored third goal against Aston Villa which was enough to see City lift their sixth Premier League crown. The music icon in an interview with talkSPORT said "As the third goal goes in, there is absolute bedlam in the stadium. Where we sit, Ruben Dias’ family are a couple of boxes up. I’m jumping around like an idiot, passing my son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone’s lifting him up".

He added "I turn around, Dias’ dad runs straight into me, headbutts me, I’m on the floor, covered in blood. I don’t see the last two minutes, I’ve got to get taken down by St John’s Ambulance to get stitched up."

Gallagher during the interview also revealed that he ran into Pep Guardiola on his way out of the stadium, however, he did not allow him to take time away from the moment of glory. He said “I’ve got stitches in my top lip, two black eyes. As I’m going down the corridor, Pep is running up crying and we hug each other. He says, ‘What’s up with your face?’ I said, ‘Go and be with your players!’ If you saw me today, I look like I’ve just arrived home from the eighties at Elland Road, I look like I’ve had my head smashed in. It’s unbelievable."

Man City vs Aston Villa highlights

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan proved to be the difference-maker during Manchester City vs Aston Villa match as his two goals secured the trophy for the team. City was trailing 0-2 with Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho giving Aston Villa the lead. City fans feared the title slipping through their hands. Wolves took the lead in the third minute with a goal from Pedro Neto, however, Sadio Mane levelled the score before half-time. Another Liverpool goal would have lifted them into the top spot and handed them the trophy. However, City staged a brilliant comeback as two goals from substitute Ilkay Gundogan and another from Rodri, all inside five minutes and 36 seconds, turned the match on its head.