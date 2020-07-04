NOR Vs BHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Norwich will host Brighton on Matchday 33 in the Premier League at Carrow Road this weekend. Norwich City are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with just five wins in 32 games, though one of those five has come against Man City. Daniel Farke's Canaries seem destined for relegation as Norwich are currently seven points behind 17th-placed Watford. Norwich City have lost all their games since the restart, which includes a 4-0 thumping against Arsenal on Matchday 32.

As for Brighton, they are currently 15th in the Premier League table with 33 points to their name. Graham Potter's side have managed to win seven of the 32 games they've played this campaign. Brighton have performed decently since the restart managing a win and a draw against Arsenal and Leicester City, respectively. However, they lost 3-0 in their last Premier League clash against Manchester United.

The NOR vs BHA match will commence on Saturday, July 4 at 5 PM IST. Fans can play the NOR vs BHA Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the NOR vs BHA Dream11 prediction, NOR vs BHA Dream11 top picks and NOR vs BHA Dream11 team.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

NOR vs BHA Dream11 team

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Mimicks Juan Cuadrado's Hairstyle, Invites Fans' Reaction

NOR vs BHA Dream11 top picks

Neal Maupay (Captain) Lewis Dunk (Vice-captain) Leandro Trossard Teemu Pukki Todd Cantwell Kenny McLean

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Again As Serie A Leaders Juventus Win 3-1 At Genoa

NOR vs BHA Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NOR vs BHA Dream11 team

NOR vs BHA Dream11 team: Norwich City (NOR) squad

Tim Krul, Ralf Fahrmann, Michael McGovern, Archie Mair, Sam Byram, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis, Christoph Zimmermann, Maximillian Aarons, Timm Klose, Grant Hanley, Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendia, Onel Hernandez, Alexander Tettey, Ondrej Duda, Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann, Mario Vrancic, Moritz Leitner, Tom Trybull, Lukas Rupp, Teemu Pukki, Josip Drmic, Adam Idah

NOR vs BHA Dream11 team: Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA) squad

Jason Steele, David Button, Mathew Ryan, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Warren OHora, Lewis Dunk, Bernardo-Junior, Ezequiel Schelotto, Martin Montoya, Shane Duffy, Alexis Mac Allister, Steven Alzate, Leandro Trossard, Yves Bissouma, Dale Stephens, Solly March, Pascal Gross, Beram Kayal, Aaron Mooy, Jose Izquierdo, Davy Propper, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay, Glenn Murray

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Plays Football With Disabled Child In Heartwarming Video: Watch

NOR vs BHA Dream11 prediction: NOR vs BHA Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Norwich City : Tim Krul, Ben Godfrey, Grant Hanley, Jamal Lewis, Max Aarons, Ondrej Duda, Adam Idah, Kenny McLean, Alexander Tettey, Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell

: Tim Krul, Ben Godfrey, Grant Hanley, Jamal Lewis, Max Aarons, Ondrej Duda, Adam Idah, Kenny McLean, Alexander Tettey, Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell Brighton & Hove Albion: Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Ezequiel Schelotto, Martín Montoya, Leandro Trossard, Aaron Connolly, Alexis Mac Allister, Davy Propper, Aaron Mooy, Solly March

NOR vs BHA Dream11 prediction

Our NOR vs BHA Dream11 prediction is that Brighton will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The NOR vs BHA Dream11 prediction, NOR vs BHA Dream11 top picks and NOR vs BHA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NOR vs BHA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Norwich and Brighton Instagram)