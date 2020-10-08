NOR Vs SER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Euro Qualifiers Live

Norway will welcome Serbia to the Ullevaal Stadion in Path C's playoff semi-final on October 8, Thursday (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. There's qualification at stake for both sides for next summer's European Championships. The winner of the game will play either Scotland or Israel in the finals next month. Here's a look at our NOR vs SER Dream11 prediction and NOR vs SER Dream11 team.

NOR vs SER live: NOR vs SER Dream11 prediction and preview

Norway have lost only two of the last 12 and will be hopeful of their chances of making the finals via the playoff route. Serbia, on the other hand, in the Nations League campaign, have suffered a loss to Russia and a draw with Turkey and will look to give it their all in this clash to make it to the finals and build some confidence ahead of the upcoming Nations League ties.

NOR vs SER live: Norway vs Serbia head to head

The two sides have met only once previously in a friendly in 2006, with the game ending with both teams scoring one goal each. Today's meeting will be the second times the two sides meet.

NOR vs SER live: NOR vs SER Dream11 team, top picks

NOR vs SER live - Norway probable playing 11

Jarstein; Elabdellaoui, Ajer, Reginiussen, Aleesami; Henriksen, Johansen; Odegaard, Elyounoussi; Sorloth, Haaland

NOR vs SER live - Serbia probable playing 11

Dmitrovic; Maksimovic, Milenkovic, Kolarov; Lazovic, Milinkovic-Savic, Gudelj, Djuricic; Tadic, Ljajic; Mitrovic

NOR vs SER: Player to watch

Haaland has enjoyed a sensational last season for both Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian has incredible potential and is our pick for the player to watch.

NOR vs SER Dream11 prediction: NOR vs SER Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Dmitrovic

Defenders - Kolarov; Lazovic, Ajer, Reginiussen

Midfielders - Milinkovic-Savic (VC), Gudelj, Odegaard, Elyounoussi, Tadic

Forwards - Haaland (C)

Note: The above NOR vs SER Dream11 prediction, NOR vs SER Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NOR vs SER Dream11 team and NOR vs SER Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Serbia FA Twitter