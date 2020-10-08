NOR Vs SER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Euro Qualifiers Live

Norway will welcome Serbia to the Ullevaal Stadion in Path C's playoff semi-final on October 8, Thursday (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. There's qualification at stake for both sides for next summer's European Championships. The winner of the game will play either Scotland or Israel in the finals next month. Here's a look at our NOR vs SER Dream11 prediction and NOR vs SER Dream11 team.
Norway have lost only two of the last 12 and will be hopeful of their chances of making the finals via the playoff route. Serbia, on the other hand, in the Nations League campaign, have suffered a loss to Russia and a draw with Turkey and will look to give it their all in this clash to make it to the finals and build some confidence ahead of the upcoming Nations League ties.
The two sides have met only once previously in a friendly in 2006, with the game ending with both teams scoring one goal each. Today's meeting will be the second times the two sides meet.
Jarstein; Elabdellaoui, Ajer, Reginiussen, Aleesami; Henriksen, Johansen; Odegaard, Elyounoussi; Sorloth, Haaland
Dmitrovic; Maksimovic, Milenkovic, Kolarov; Lazovic, Milinkovic-Savic, Gudelj, Djuricic; Tadic, Ljajic; Mitrovic
Haaland has enjoyed a sensational last season for both Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian has incredible potential and is our pick for the player to watch.
NOR vs SER Dream11 prediction: NOR vs SER Dream11 team
Goalkeeper - Dmitrovic
Defenders - Kolarov; Lazovic, Ajer, Reginiussen
Midfielders - Milinkovic-Savic (VC), Gudelj, Odegaard, Elyounoussi, Tadic
Forwards - Haaland (C)